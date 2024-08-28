 Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, August 28, 2024 predicts minor love-related issues | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Aug 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, August 28, 2024 predicts minor love-related issues

ByDr J.N Pandey
Aug 28, 2024 12:02 AM IST

Read Gemini daily horoscope for Aug28, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Your success in professional life will make you stronger at the organization.

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be sensible while making decisions

Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, August 28, 2024. Ensure you are cordial and also do not delve into the past.
Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, August 28, 2024. Ensure you are cordial and also do not delve into the past.

Handle the crisis in the love life with an open mind. Embrace the changes with confidence. The office schedule will be tighter today. Wealth will be positive.

Overcome the minor love-related issues and spend more time with the lover. You will also see opportunities to prove your professional mettle. Financially, you are strong today and your health is also positive.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

Be realistic and do not expect the partner to spend more time with you as there can be official engagements. Ensure you are cordial and also do not delve into the past. Some love affairs may be toxic and you can confidently come out of it today. Females who recently had a breakup will be happy to know that a new person will walk into their lives today. Those who are in a long-term relationship should express their feelings over a call today.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

Your success in professional life will make you stronger at the organization. Shun office politics and pay more attention to the jobs assigned. If you are in the creative field, you may face criticism. And it is important to handle this crisis with an open mind. Entrepreneurs will succeed in finding promoters. Some businessmen will find fortune overseas and may plan to take the business offshore. Students should concentrate more on their studies to clear the examination.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

You are fortunate in terms of wealth today. Money will come in from multiple sources. A previous investment can also work in support. Some females will need to contribute to a celebration among friends or at the office today. A friend will ask for financial assistance which you may not refuse. Those who are traveling need to be careful while using cards for payment.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

You are lucky in terms of health. No major medical issue will impact the routine life. However, some females may develop throat-related issues. Today is good to start attending the gym as well as a yoga class. Give up unhealthy aerated drinks today and replace them with healthy beverages, mostly fresh fruit juices. While you need to maintain a positive attitude in life, you must also stay away from alcohol and tobacco.

Gemini Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
  • Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
  • Symbol: Twins
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Arms & Lungs
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Silver
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Share this article
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, August 28, 2024 predicts minor love-related issues
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On