Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, August 28, 2024 predicts minor love-related issues

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be sensible while making decisions Gemini Daily Horoscope Today, August 28, 2024. Ensure you are cordial and also do not delve into the past.

Handle the crisis in the love life with an open mind. Embrace the changes with confidence. The office schedule will be tighter today. Wealth will be positive.

Overcome the minor love-related issues and spend more time with the lover. You will also see opportunities to prove your professional mettle. Financially, you are strong today and your health is also positive.

Gemini Love Horoscope Today

Be realistic and do not expect the partner to spend more time with you as there can be official engagements. Ensure you are cordial and also do not delve into the past. Some love affairs may be toxic and you can confidently come out of it today. Females who recently had a breakup will be happy to know that a new person will walk into their lives today. Those who are in a long-term relationship should express their feelings over a call today.

Gemini Career Horoscope Today

Your success in professional life will make you stronger at the organization. Shun office politics and pay more attention to the jobs assigned. If you are in the creative field, you may face criticism. And it is important to handle this crisis with an open mind. Entrepreneurs will succeed in finding promoters. Some businessmen will find fortune overseas and may plan to take the business offshore. Students should concentrate more on their studies to clear the examination.

Gemini Money Horoscope Today

You are fortunate in terms of wealth today. Money will come in from multiple sources. A previous investment can also work in support. Some females will need to contribute to a celebration among friends or at the office today. A friend will ask for financial assistance which you may not refuse. Those who are traveling need to be careful while using cards for payment.

Gemini Health Horoscope Today

You are lucky in terms of health. No major medical issue will impact the routine life. However, some females may develop throat-related issues. Today is good to start attending the gym as well as a yoga class. Give up unhealthy aerated drinks today and replace them with healthy beverages, mostly fresh fruit juices. While you need to maintain a positive attitude in life, you must also stay away from alcohol and tobacco.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)