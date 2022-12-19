Gemini Horoscope Today, December 19, 2022: Cupid showers love

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Geminis are playful and inquisitive and continually juggle a range of interests, hobbies, jobs, and social circles. Daily Astrological Prediction says, they are known as the social butterfly among all the others. They are erratic, clever, and outstanding thinkers who are curious by nature. They frequently stay in one place. They are extremely skilled at convincing people to agree with their ideas and beliefs. So keeping all this intact, your career, health and love life is going to be shining bright today and other aspects have a mediocre progress. Do what you have been doing and do not expect drastic changes in finance and the family affairs today. You being a fearless thinker can always look forward to new hopes and aspirations in the coming days.

Gemini Finance Today

Your finances are going to be in an average position today, so just be cautious before trying anything new. Try to maintain what you have today rather than aiming for new gains. It will be a manageable day financially so no worries.

Gemini Family Today

Keep yourself composed and do not get involved in any kind of arguments today. The day is not that great for family affairs, just stay away from any disagreements and watch out for any issues.

Gemini Career Today

You are going to be an achiever today in the career front so just get hold of anything that comes your way in the profession. Aim for better prospects, plan for a new project or bring some changes in your working style.

Gemini Health Today

It is going to be a healthy you today, so just stick to your diet and fitness routine and also thank your trainer for a fitter you. Overall, it is good for your fitness goals so you can start anything new or add on to your fitness routine.

Gemini Love Life Today

Your love life is going to be good today, so just find a cosy corner and chill with your loved one. You can even go for an outing with your beloved or spend the entire day watching your favourite movie and having your favourite cuisine.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

