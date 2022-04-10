Gemini Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 10

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Today you are likely to get your chance to come into prominence and be in the spotlight today. You like being the centre of attention, so clearly, this is a plus for you. With people rallying around you, you may be tempted to show off a few of your skills as well. When you make wise choices with both your head and your heart, the day can be unforgettable. An intense desire for success could begin to show promise, and you’ll have help to make it a reality. Your confidence is likely to be high and you would be able to accomplish most of your work before the deadline. This is also a favourable time to invest in any property and you will get a good deal as well. Some of you are also likely to travel abroad on account of work or studies.

Gemini Finance Today

There is likely to be an expansion in your resources and the business is all set to grow exponentially. Some of you can make an important decision about getting into a business partnership with a relative.

Gemini Family Today

Plan an outing for family members and increase your involvement with them. This is likely to give you happiness and satisfaction which may help you in your professional life as well. It’s a get time to organize a small get-together to reconnect with all your love ones.

Gemini Career Today

Those studying medicine may enjoy a positive phase in their life as they will be able to outperform their competitors. Those who were waiting for a transfer can count on some good news. They are all set to get to a post and position of their liking.

Gemini Health Today

You may face stomach issues relating to acidity. Avoid spicy food. Your immune system is likely to remain weak, hence do take advice from pseudo-experts. The Health and wellbeing of your children is likely to improve with the right care and medical approach.

Gemini Love Life Today

Those who are in a romantic relationship should avoid unwanted aggression, else it can disturb the relationship. Those in a love relationship can get into some quarrel with their partner due to personal issues. They should tackle the situation peacefully.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

