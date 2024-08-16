Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 16, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. (Pixabay)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Adhering to a routine will do you good. Your investment choices are likely to hit the bullseye. Don’t take things easy at work, as superiors repose full faith in you. The family will be supportive and encourage you in whatever you want to achieve. A countryside trip with friends and family promises much fun and gaiety. Decisions on an issue concerning the property will be favorable. Those awaiting results are assured of passing with flying colors.

Love Focus: You can get cross with a lover for not keeping a promise.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

A new dietary option will nurture you to health. You will succeed in raising the capital for a new venture. You are likely to be in your element on the professional front today. Family life may prove most fulfilling, as the spouse extends all the support to you. Your plans for an outing will proceed without any hassles. Some of you may be in the final stages of acquiring a property.

Love Focus: Put your tongue on the leash, especially on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: White

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Switching to healthy foods will be the key to remaining fit and active. A little tightening of the belt is bound to improve your monetary situation. You may get serious about an affair and think of taking it to the next level. You can be at your creative best in setting up the house. A vacation may materialize and prove most enjoyable. You may feel blessed by getting a good bargain in real estate.

Love Focus: Romantic mood may wane as you get busy with other priorities.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Green

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

A balanced diet is your answer to good health. Money comes to you from an unexpected source. Peace and tranquility is foreseen on the family front. A long drive will help some unwind and relax. Stars on the property front appear the brightest. Luck is likely to favour those hoping for a scholarship to study abroad. Acquiring furniture or a home appliance is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: Sharing intimate moments with spouse or lover is indicated.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You remain in good shape by being regularly outdoors. If you have money to invest, invest now and gold seems lucrative! Professionals may find excellent opportunities coming their way. The home front will be most inviting for rest today. You may get invited to a party or a do that may entail traveling afar. A new property is likely to be acquired by some. Those waiting to get admission will do well to prepare themselves well.

Love Focus: A changed program can prevent you from meeting a lover.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You will be able to curb excesses to keep good health. You can acquire something expensive. Marketing personnel are likely to have it tough today, but success is foretold. The helpful nature of a relative is likely to ease your job. Traveling overseas in an official capacity is indicated for some. There is much to what someone has to say, so don’t reject it out of hand.

Love Focus: Nearness to the one you love will keep your spirits high.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You enjoy excellent health by keeping your diet under check. Some of you will be able to save enough to buy what you have always wanted. Getting someone to toe your line at work is important, as it will ease your job. Support of family will encourage you to take up a challenge. The chance of going on a vacation with family is indicated and will be lots of fun. A house or an apartment will soon become a reality for some.

Love Focus: Attending a function can pave the way for long-term romance.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You may be encouraged to take up an exercise regimen. Money poses no problems as you set about increasing your earning capacity. Someone is likely to give good advice and help you add to your wealth. Something pending on the home front may be taken up in the right earnest. An adventure activity promises to give you the high you seek! Those trying to sell property may find a lucrative offer that they just can’t miss. You can be on the forefront of a social cause that you are very passionate about.

Love Focus: This is the right time to attract someone you have a fascination for.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Golden

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Health wise, you will find yourself much fitter and calmer. You will have to meticulously plan returning a loan. Successfully crossing all hurdles in getting what you want at work is foretold. Someone may seek your advice on the family front. Suitable rented accommodation will be found by some. Students thinking of higher studies will need a lot more hard work.

Love Focus: Meeting an old flame is set to brighten up the romantic front for some.

Lucky Number:4

Lucky Colour:Maroon

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You are likely to nurse an ailing family member back to health. Some of you will manage to pay the last instalment of a loan. Worries facing you on the professional front disappear as you manage to set things right. Always being available for the family is likely to keep the members happy and contented. Those travelling overseas are likely to enjoy the hospitality of someone close. A property matter is likely to be resolved amicably.

Love Focus: Someone of the opposite gender is likely to feel attracted towards you.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Saffron

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Sportspersons may find their form better than before. There is still time before you can enjoy financial freedom, so spend carefully. It is celebration time, as you get a promotion or hit a jackpot! Changes on the domestic front are likely for some. You may volunteer for an impromptu trip with friends and enjoy your time together. Moving to a new location will be like a breath of fresh air.

Love Focus: Closeness to someone of the opposite gender can blossom into romance.

Lucky Number:6

Lucky Colour: Magenta

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You will be able to achieve perfect fitness by maintaining your current pace. A scheme you have invested in is likely to give good returns. Landing a well-paying job is possible for those looking for one. Someone’s arrival at home may cause much excitement. An official overseas journey is foreseen for some. Much hardship is foreseen for those shifting to a new location. Students pursuing medicine or engineering can find the going a bit rough.

Love Focus: Love may beckon, but you will be able to retain your focus.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Silver