Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 18, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. (Pixabay)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

A friend or colleague may motivate you to take up a healthy activity. ‘Have money, will spend’ may become your motto as you start to earn well. Capital required for a major task will not pose much of a problem. Renovation or changes on the home front may be given the go-ahead. A drive through the countryside will prove a stress buster. Shopping with friends in on the anvil, but don’t go beyond the budget.

Love Focus: Lover’s insistence on something that you are not prepared for can be upsetting.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You will be able to find a fitness regime that suits your lifestyle. Careful investments will soon start giving rich dividends. Caring for someone on the family front is likely to enhance your reputation socially. Some of you may undertake an overseas journey. Giving finishing touches to a new house is indicated for some. The old chemistry may be missing while meeting an old friend.

Love Focus: Romance may not be on lover’s mind at this juncture.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You will maintain good health by following a regular routine. Some of you are likely to gain goodwill by helping somebody commute. Investment opportunities that are coming your way need to be vetted. Those contemplating a long journey are in for a great time. A sightseeing tour with friends is likely to prove most enjoyable. You may seek someone’s support to further your social interests.

Love Focus: There are chances of getting disheartened on the love front.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Cream

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Good health will keep you energetic and in a positive frame of mind. Someone will go out of the way to help those in need of monetary help. Those not in town will soon get an opportunity to meet their near and dear ones. An excursion or an outing with friends cannot be ruled out. Be charitable in dealing with disciplinary problems. Keeping old contacts alive may assume importance, so get on a networking spree.

Love Focus: Your love life promises to cruise along smoothly.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Maroon

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Fitness enthusiasts will put in efforts to acquire a perfect physique. Those wanting a loan will be able to complete the paperwork. In-house problems can make you take a drastic step. A leisure trip promises much fun and excitement. Don’t repose too much faith in those you have only casual acquaintance with. Meeting old relatives at a party cannot be ruled out. Passion seems to be at an all-time high, so enjoy!

Love Focus: Heartening news may greet you on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Magenta

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Self-discipline will find you in the prime of health. Moneywise, no problems are seen whatsoever. Travel with family and friends will be a lot of fun. You are likely to be much sought after on the social front. Someone can come from overseas or from some other town, especially to meet you. The phase of good luck starts, and you will find things improving around you. Some of you are likely to enjoy a special place on the social front.

Love Focus: Romance for some may just be a phone call away!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Blue

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Acting on some health tips will help you in achieving total fitness. You will have the money to be a bit self-indulgent. Looking up friends cannot be ruled out for some. Pilgrimage will help you evolve spiritually. Some of you are likely to be honoured at a function or invited for a guest lecture. Your correct judgement and decisiveness are likely to salvage an irretrievable situation.

Love Focus: Your efforts to impress the one you love may earn you an evening out.

Lucky Number:9

Lucky Colour: Brown

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Self-motivation is your key to total fitness. This is a good day to go out and do both shopping and window shopping. A function at home can keep you busy and entertained. Avoid travelling if things can be organised in other ways. You will be able to keep a stressful situation at bay. You are likely to receive positive feedback about something you have done on the social front.

Love Focus: A gift is likely to be received from a secret admirer.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Purple

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Changes brought about in your lifestyle will benefit your health. A retail outlet promises to keep the cash register ringing. Don’t reveal your plans to someone you are not comfortable with. Someone from abroad or out of town is likely to brighten the domestic horizon. It will be fun travelling to a place of tourist attraction. Help from a stranger may save you from a tight spot.

Love Focus: A fantastic time is foreseen in the company of a lover.

Lucky Number:8

Lucky Colour: Saffron

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

A dietary change is likely to prove good for your health. Financially, you do well by earning on the side. A hobby will help some spend their time constructively. This is the time to do your bit on the family front to win appreciation. Some of you will likely become part of an official overseas trip. Doing someone a favour on the social front will get you the brownie points. Getting into the good books of a senior by helping out in a personal matter is possible for some.

Love Focus: Those looking for love will find luck favouring them today.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Peach

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Your exercise regimen will ensure that you remain fit and energetic. Financially, you don’t have anything to worry about. Some of you are likely to add to your skills. Homemakers may feel tied to their home and yearn for a change. Visiting a place of pilgrimage is on the cards for some. Your presence on the social front will be most appreciated. Someone is out to help you, so don’t miss out on showing your gratitude.

Love Focus: You may find love where you least expect it, so rejoice!

Lucky Number:22

Lucky Colour: White

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

An excellent line of treatment is likely to rid you of an old ailment. You will have the money to put into something big. Focussing on family is likely to give you good emotional returns. Adequate precautions will be needed for those on a long journey. Your hidden talents are likely to come to the fore today, so get ready to impress all! Your words can hurt, so think before you speak.

Love Focus: Your love interest is likely to do something that can make you suspicious.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Pink