Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 22, 2024

Your current situation on the academic front may not be to your liking, but things are certain to improve. Working as a team on the professional front is important. Think twice before investing in anything big. Health remains satisfactory. If owning property is on your mind, a good bargain is waiting in the wings. You may have a hand in the achievements of a family youngster. A vacation is on the cards for some and may take them to someplace exotic.

Love Focus: Someone who likes you may attempt to express his or her love for you.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Cream

Health improves for those feeling under the weather for some time. Investing in property is certain to give good returns. Meeting people and doing fun things together is likely to keep you entertained on the social front. Someone may ask for your help in organising a party or a get-together today. Take your professional rivals head-on by anticipating their every move. It will be a good idea to review your financial situation before going in for anything big.

Love Focus: Some of you may start pursuing a new love interest.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

You may finally be able to realize outstanding dues on the financial front. Some of you will get to travel overseas in connection with an assignment. Some encouraging developments on the social front are likely to keep you in a positive frame of mind. Your expertise is likely to be praised in a current project and may bring in more professional opportunities. Those selling property are likely to find the market hot. Arrival of a guest is likely to brighten up your day. Regular routine promises to keep you fit and energetic.

Love Focus: Chance to spend quality time with lover is possible today.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Joining a gym or starting a fitness routine is on the cards for some and will prove immensely helpful on the health front. A tricky problem on the domestic front may need to be tackled with a cool head. You will need to devote time and energy in a task to get quality work. New ideas on the business front are likely to bring favourable results. A confidential matter must not be discussed with others. You may find your hands full today in organising something on the home front.

Love Focus: Love life promises to take a turn for the better.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Purple

Concern for fitness can make you switch to a healthy lifestyle. A family get-together will make the day exciting and keep you in a happy state of mind. You will need to better your performance at work to enhance promotional prospects. Good profits are in store for those involved in business. Travelling to a distant locale will be fun, especially if it is with family. Investing in property is indicated for some.

Love Focus: A better understanding with partner will help in strengthening the loving bonds.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Peach

Your excellent showing on the academic front is likely to open many doors for you. Good advice by a friend will help you in a current situation. Positive steps may be required to restore perfect health. Personal problems may make you turn to spirituality. A change of job is not advised at this juncture. Financially, you remain in a comfortable situation. A family elder will give an invaluable advice and show you the way.

Love Focus: If you are in love, expect a thrilling time in the company of lover.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Green

You manage to give a good account of yourself at work today. Good earning will make you splurge and enjoy life in general. Your upbeat mood will bring a wave of happiness on the home front. You are in the process of setting a different daily routine and may face initial hiccups in implementing it. Remaining in touch with your inner self will make you forget immediate worries. An enjoyable time is foreseen for those out on a vacation.

Love Focus: Someone is likely to floor you on the romantic front, so play your cards well.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Yellow

You will manage to realise your potential in your current job and make a mark for yourself. Remaining involved in things may help keep your mood swings in check. Money needs to be handled carefully and wasteful spending checked. You will feel much fitter with a changed lifestyle. A child or younger sibling can make you proud by his or her achievements. Travelling together for function or marriage will be fun. Excellent prospects on the property front are foreseen for some.

Love Focus: You will be able to rekindle your love life and bring fun back into your life.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

On the financial front, safe investment options are likely to appeal to you more. A fitness mantra works for you. Do your homework, before you confront anyone with your ideas. Expect a lot of nit-picking on whatever you have to offer. Someone is likely to repose his or her full faith in you on the academic front. You may resolve to make all the right moves to win over people who matter. Your spirit of adventure promises to take you out on a most happening trip.

Love Focus: Nearness to someone at work may turn into a budding romance.

Lucky Number:17

Lucky Colour: Red

Much togetherness and bonhomie is foreseen on the family front. Your helpful attitude is likely to get rewarded today. Whatever you have saved up till now will serve you well and contribute towards your comfort. You are likely to become health conscious and take up daily exercise in the right earnest. A trip with friends or family promises much fun and thrills. Acquiring new property is indicated for some. You are likely to take the lead in a competitive situation on the academic or professional front.

Love Focus: A golden opportunity awaits you on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Blue

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Health remains excellent through own efforts. A hectic day is foreseen that may see you having a great time visiting new places. Things delegated at work will be completed to your satisfaction. Positive developments on the property front will keep you in an upbeat mood. Unexpected expenditure may need to be incurred today. Financially, you remain secure and may focus on enhancing your earnings. A piece of good news awaits you on the domestic front.

Love Focus: Cupid is likely to smile on those looking for love.

Lucky Number:6

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Morning workout and a balanced diet will be your key to great health. Your helpful nature will be much appreciated in a social gathering. Money lent to someone will be returned without your giving a single reminder! You are likely to renew your ties with someone known you had met while travelling.

You remain focussed at work and deliver the best. Good time management will help you in setting a good daily routine. Excellent performance is likely to get you noticed on the academic front.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, someone is likely to come into your life soon, so go for an image makeover right away!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden