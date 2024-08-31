Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 31, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.(Pixabay)

Exercise is likely to reflect on your body. A healthy bank balance will allow you to buy a major item. Businesspersons will manage to seize an opportunity to seal a lucrative deal. You will find parents supportive of whatever you want to pursue. Those on vacation may get to see some new places. You can be on the receiving end of somebody’s plot if you are not careful.

Love Focus: You will manage to make the setting right for the romance to rock!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Those suffering from a lifestyle disease will do well not to neglect it. Your initiative to save money will be appreciated. This is the time for you to consolidate on the professional front. A family member seems quite understanding and may do your bidding most willingly. Some of you will get the opportunity to visit someplace exciting today. You will manage to get rid of people who don’t support your ideas.

Love Focus: The lover will live up to his or her promise to make your day!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Cream

Excellent physical condition may find some full of energy today. Loaned money will be returned sooner than expected. Good earnings can make you go beyond the budget. Elders may find you much more responsible than before. A chance for overseas travel may come to you. A property decision may prove unfavorable. Things started today will prove most beneficial.

Love Focus: Your lovey-dovey feelings will be fully reciprocated by your lover.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Red

You will be able to maintain a routine to keep good health. Good earning opportunities can come your way. You are likely to enjoy an increased client following on the professional front. Homemakers may plan something exciting for the whole family today. Spiritually minded may set out on a pilgrimage. Correct decisions on the academic front will keep you totally in control of things.

Love Focus: Romantic feelings will be readily reciprocated by the one you love.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

You are likely to enjoy good health by following your exercise regimen. Good management of funds will save you enough for investing in bigger projects. Your performance today at work may set an example for others to follow! Those in a joint family set up are likely to have an enjoyable outing together. Travelling to a distant locale will be fun. Remaining motivated on the academic front is the only way!

Love Focus: An evening out will be like icing on the cake on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Opting for some healthy choices will ensure you remain in perfect health. Money is not a problem and you will be able to buy all the comforts you need. This is a good day to impress those who matter on the professional front. An addition to the family may bring oodles of happiness on the home front. A well planned trip promises a great time. Extracurricular activities on the academic front are likely to win you accolades.

Love Focus: Your perseverance pays as you find love.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Pink

Remaining active and eating judiciously will keep you in the best of health. Those looking for financers will be able to find one. A promising day for professionals is foretold, when a lot of positive things happen. Your upbeat mood will keep others in a jovial mood too on the home front. Leave may be refused to those planning a vacation at this juncture. Those selling property may find the market hot, but may not find many takers.

Love Focus: This is the perfect day to impress lover by a surprise gift or a party.

Lucky Number:22

Lucky Colour: Grey

Some of you are likely to develop an Interest in health foods. Your ability to act as a mediator can make you indispensable at work. Good earning can make you go beyond the budget. A tricky situation on the domestic front will be successfully tackled. An out of town trip with family will prove most enjoyable. Opportunities to further your career will come only if you make efforts.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts are set to strike it rich on the romantic front today.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Green

Improving health will enable some to continue their normal routine. All issues pertaining to money will be sorted out to the satisfaction of all. You are likely to succeed in something you had been hoping to accomplish today. You are likely to tend to the health of a family elder. A friend or a relative may invite you on a vacation. Doing up the house can exhaust your resources, if you don’t plan well.

Love Focus: Your loving bonds grow stronger as you come closer to the love of your life.

Lucky Number:1

Lucky Colour: Golden

Mental stress plaguing some is set to disappear. Efforts for improving your financial condition will show positive signs. You are likely to win the day on the professional front by your original ideas. Expect an exciting time in a family function or a get-together. Those seeking a break from the routine can expect to go on an enjoyable vacation. You may struggle a bit on the academic front, as you lose your focus.

Love Focus: Your attempts to win over the opposite gender will succeed.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Purple

An ailment may show signs of disappearing. Money comes without much effort. On the professional front, you may be called upon to undertake an important assignment. A most heartening situation is likely to develop on the domestic front. A trip you are not keen on may turn out to be interesting, so give a second thought to it. You may not get the best price for a property in the market, so adopt a wait-and-watch policy.

Love Focus: Things move slowly on the romantic front, but remember, slow and steady wins the race!

Lucky Number:17

Lucky Colour: Brown

A diet plan adopted recently will suit your system well. The monetary position remains strong. Your tact and persuasiveness may prove a big strength on the professional front. Family will be supportive and do much to assist you in all your endeavours. A journey may not turn out as expected, but you will make the most of it. You will need to continue your efforts on the academic front.

Love Focus: This is a good day to spend with your lover and strengthen your loving bonds.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Silver