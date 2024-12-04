Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 4, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Check out key traits and predictions for each zodiac sign. (Pixabay)

Aries (March 21-April 20)

A favorable response from someone special can leave you thrilled. Overspending may trigger financial problems unless controlled in time. Ignoring medical advice could lead to some health-related complications. Follow the suggestions of those you value. Maintain control to prevent others from dominating. Don’t stress over issues that won’t have lasting consequences.

Love Focus: A heartfelt conversation with your lover will lift an emotional weight off your shoulders.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Diving deeper into a work issue might entangle you more. Financially, good news is on the horizon. Your worries about illness are unfounded. Don’t hesitate to seek help if you make mistakes, others will support you. Positive reviews of a holiday destination may prompt a short trip.

Love Focus: Spending quality with a lover may bring immense happiness.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Purple



Gemini (May 21-June 21)

Your expertise will make you in demand at work. Indulging in luxury won’t strain your finances. Emotional support will come from unexpected quarters. Some may pursue higher education abroad. Keep an eye on your weight before it becomes a major issue. Planning is required rather than jumping desperately to buy a property.

Love Focus: A significant development in your love life is on the horizon, bringing joy.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Beige



Cancer (June 22-July 22)

Making an effort to resolve issues with a rival will pay off. Expect to reconnect with an old friend today. Clear communication during negotiations will ease concerns. A day out with someone close will be refreshing. Stay composed at work, even if things don't go as planned. Avoid stressing over minor matters.

Love Focus: Young couples will cherish time spent together.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Blue

Leo (July 23-August 23)

More effort may be needed to accomplish your goals, but luck is on your side. A friend may finally repay a long-overdue loan. Athletes can experience success in their endeavors. Hosting a party or event will allow you to impress key people. Withdraw money from your account only when necessary to avoid financial strain.

Love Focus: Fulfilling your partner's specific need will bring great satisfaction.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Brown

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Take extra care to secure your valuables. Additional hours may be needed to organize a professional event. Stay in the good books of important figures academically. While good food is tempting, don’t overindulge. Someone close might not keep their word, so investigate thoroughly before addressing the issue.

Love Focus: Love will find you, so don’t waste time searching too hard for it.

Lucky Number:6

Lucky Colour: White



Libra (September 24-October 23)

You will get your money’s worth on a recent purchase. Today is ideal to take that long-considered initiative. With much work ahead, it’s time to pick up the pace. Giving to charity may lead to surprising opportunities. If someone doesn’t follow your advice, don’t be upset. Sealing a property deal looks promising today.

Love Focus: You might open your heart and express your feelings in romance.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Purple

Travel plans may take you out of town or even abroad. Your spending decisions today will impact future finances. Pick up the pace to manage your workload efficiently. Face negativity with determination and a small effort will complete pending tasks. Avoid confrontation by staying out of others’ affairs.

Love Focus: Confidence in love returns as you gain full support from your partner.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Promotion prospects look promising for some. Despite good income, long work hours might frustrate you. A simple walk may not suffice for fitness; try a more vigorous routine. Befriending someone could brighten your evenings. Your professional and academic efforts are likely to succeed. Real estate investments will yield positive outcomes.

Love Focus: Avoid being overly sensitive in love matters, as it might lead to disappointment.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Debt management may require you to cut back on expenses. Exercise will help reduce mental stress. Your business will thrive with your full attention. Government employees might expect a promotion. Participate in social activities to benefit from new connections. Spiritually inclined individuals may embark on a pilgrimage.

Love Focus: The wait is over; your love interest is finally coming over.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

Things will work in your favor today. A financial windfall may allow you to indulge in luxury. After a busy period, you may finally have time to rest and recharge. Spiritual activities may offer deeper meaning to your life. Your ideas will be appreciated at work. On the social front, you may remain popular, and the achievements of a younger family member will lift your spirits.

Love Focus: Plan something special with your partner to enjoy quality time together.

Lucky Number:1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Professionally, it’s a profitable day. You may focus on promoting your interests and take steps toward personal goals. Quick action is needed to maintain family harmony. Be cautious on the road, as today’s stars aren’t in your favor. Patience will lead to the right opportunity. A new purchase is likely to bring great joy.

Love Focus: You may finally get the romantic opportunity you've been waiting for.

Lucky Number:6

Lucky Colour: Green