Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 7, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Check out key traits and predictions for each zodiac sign.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Your finance savvy approach is likely to enhance your wealth. Today, delegating work will yield impressive results for some. Health check-ups will show positive outcomes. Expect joy at home with the arrival of guests. A growing interest in spirituality may lead you to plan a pilgrimage. The ongoing property dispute will not result in any legal issues.

Love Focus: There is a chance that a romantic relationship may face challenges.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Silver

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Financial struggles will soon ease, bringing relief. Job seekers may find luck on their side. A family get-together is possible today. Physical vitality will keep you energized throughout the day. Ensure extra travel time if on the road. Acquiring property is on the horizon for some. Assisting someone academically will provide immense satisfaction.

Love Focus: Strengthening your romantic relationship by spending quality time together is likely.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Purple

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

A new income stream will bring financial security. Those in the uniformed services are likely to have more responsibilities to attend to. You are on track to achieve total fitness. Family support will be abundant, catering to all your needs. An outing in your vehicle seems likely today. Avoid engaging in property deals.

Love Focus: Offering advice will help resolve a romantic issue.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Red

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

A new money-making scheme could excite you and prove profitable. On the work front, some may be selected for prestigious roles. Managing your diet will boost your fitness. Home improvement projects might occupy your time. A trip, though unappealing, may be unavoidable. Investing in property now could lead to future financial gains.

Love Focus: Your partner may rekindle passion to brighten your love life.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Your financial situation remains stable, and you feel content. Those looking for jobs may not find one immediately. You may successfully maintain your fitness. Stay connected with distant friends and family. Road safety requires extra attention today. Some may soon acquire new property. Admission to a prestigious institute is on the horizon for some.

Love Focus: Spending time with your lover is on the cards.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: White

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Efforts to boost your income will be fruitful. Professional challenges may require caution. Your health remains excellent. Some changes on the domestic front are likely. Planning a trip will lead to an enjoyable experience. Inheriting property is possible for a few. Your role as a model in academics will inspire others.

Love Focus: Reviving your love life may take more effort than expected.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Golden

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

On the work front, you will outsmart a competitor. Maintaining a balanced diet will support good health. Some might miss out on a lucrative deal. Family support will encourage better performance in your field. Sightseeing is a possibility for those undergoing a monotonous routine. You may find affordable and suitable accommodation soon.

Love Focus: Cherishing special moments with your partner is likely today.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

An investment may not yield the expected returns. However, those in the tourism and hospitality sectors can expect a profitable period. Health-wise, a friendly tip can work wonders. Organizing and decorating your home will take priority. A fun trip with friends or family is on the cards. Luck is turning in your favor.

Love Focus: Your love life will blossom as you go the extra mile for your partner.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Magenta

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Financial concerns will dissipate as new earning opportunities arise. You may make a strong impression at a meeting or seminar. A family elder's health might require attention. Taking care of a loved one will elevate your social reputation. Traveling may prove beneficial and productive. Your curiosity will help you excel academically.

Love Focus: You may find solace in your partner's company today.

Lucky Number:18

Lucky Colour: Saffron

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Your financial standing will improve through successful ventures. A risky project that others doubted may succeed. Staying active outdoors is likely to keep you fit. Be cautious, as a confrontation with a family member may arise. Travel, especially overseas, looks promising for some. Home ownership is likely. Socially, good times await.

Love Focus: Romantic interests might emerge within your academic pursuits.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Yellow

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

A financial deal promises positive returns. At work, you'll be praised for completing a task well. Changing your diet will enhance your well-being. A disagreement with a family elder could occur. Enjoying interesting company while traveling is likely. Building your wealth or purchasing property is on the horizon.

Love Focus: You may feel a deeper connection with your partner today.

Lucky Number:1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You may successfully gather funds for a major purchase. Travel will tempt those who have been stuck indoors. A shift to healthier eating will keep you active and energetic. A family issue might need resolution to maintain harmony at home. A trip out of town could be in your future. Spirituality may take on a new importance for you.

Love Focus: You may find an opportunity to express your love and emotions.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Peach