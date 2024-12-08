Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 8, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Check out key traits and predictions for each zodiac sign. (Pixabay)

Eating right and a disciplined life will be the key to your good health. Your demands on the financial front are not likely to be met. There is a distinct possibility of traveling overseas. A good time is foreseen in your circle of relatives today. Curbing your worrying nature is on the cards. Total satisfaction is in store for those who have purchased a household appliance.

Love Focus: A current association promises to blossom into romance.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

You will be regular in your workout and enjoy good health. You may find it hard to come out of the saving mode! Increasing footfalls and rising sales may keep retailers in an upbeat mood. Some of you can enjoy a pleasure trip with someone special. Your ideas on the home front will be appreciated by all. You may become a pillar of support for someone in his or her hour of need.

Love Focus: A relaxing and fulfilling time is foreseen for those in love.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

Outside help in coming back in shape is likely to work wonders. You will need to be prudent in spending money. A chance to set out on an exciting trip may materialise for some. You are likely to enjoy the company of a distant out of town relative. Not being able to achieve what you craved for may prove most frustrating. Going out for a function or a party cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: Your partner’s sweet nothings on the romantic front are likely to keep you aglow!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Health-wise you are not likely to face any problems. You will succeed in adding to your already healthy bank balance. A trip overseas is on the cards and will help you achieve what you aim for. Take help on the domestic front, instead of overburdening yourself. Socially, you will be able to enlarge your circle of friends.

Love Focus: Some of you may plan for a second honeymoon, just to rev up your love life.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Golden

Getting serious about your health will be a step in the right direction. You will succeed in wriggling out of a tight financial situation. A short break from the daily grind to someplace faraway is possible. The support of the family will help you in accomplishing your dream. Socially, you will be able to bond well even with strangers.

Love Focus: You will make the day perfect for romance by your naughty ideas!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Maintaining fitness will come easy, as you opt for a lifestyle change. You are likely to regain financial stability. Fun is in store for those planning a trip to a holiday destination. Someone in the family may volunteer to share your workload. Enjoying the company of well-wishers is indicated today. Positive vibes on the domestic front are assured.

Love Focus: A gift from beloved is on the cards and is likely to make your day.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: White

Good health is assured for all, especially those ailing. You will be able to finance a project on your own. Those travelling may find good company to make the journey pleasurable. Remaining surrounded by your near and dear ones will be therapeutic. It will be in your interest to speed up a transaction as the stars appear favourable.

Love Focus: You may take the initiative of discussing your future with the one you love.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

Adopting something on the health front that suits you is likely for some. You can be commended for good financial management in running the house. An out-of-town trip is possible and will prove most enjoyable. A family member is likely to take some burden off your shoulders. You derive much pleasure from club activities, especially with someone special.

Love Focus: Chances brighten for a budding romance to blossom.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Blue

You will regain total fitness through your own efforts. Savings are likely to get stretched in financing something inescapable. Those travelling abroad will find the journey comfortable. You are likely to participate in a family event. You will have to call a spade a spade, even if it is against your nature. Being contented with your lot will help in attaining peace of mind.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, you may be left wondering by lover!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Orange

You can get caught in an awkward situation on the financial front. You may resolve to follow a specific diet and benefit. Difficulties in commuting cannot be ruled out. Not seeing eye to eye with a parent or family elder is possible. It will be a good idea to learn the lessons from past mistakes. You will need to get rid of an overly concerning thought that had been bugging you lately.

Love Focus: Expressing your inner feelings is likely to create a special bond with lover.

Lucky Number:17

Lucky Colour: Saffron

You do your health a great favour by remaining regular in your workouts. Some of you may need to deal with problems on the monetary front. Freelancers can strike a deal for a monthly fixed amount for the services rendered. A short vacation is on the cards. A family junior may require discipline, but don’t be harsh. A new item is likely to be added to your kitty soon.

Love Focus: Lover may compel you for an outing with an offer you just can’t refuse!

Lucky Number:18

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Some of you may make a few changes in your lifestyle just to retain good health. Depleting coffers can become a source of tension for some. Vacation threatens to turn sour because of the partner’s moodiness. You will be able to devote equal time to family and work. You will need to infuse fun and gaiety to make a celebration lively. Working women may opt for outside help for domestic work.

Love Focus: Romance may sour over some petty differences.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Grey