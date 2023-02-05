Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for February 5, 2023

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Someone can give you good investment options, but judge things for yourself before putting in your money. You will get benefitted on the health front by following routine health measures. Freelancers or writers are likely to have a great day. Children will become a source of joy and admiration. A couple of problems are foreseen in a vacation that seemed exciting at the beginning. Time is favorable as your real estate investments start giving handsome returns.

Love Focus: Those in love on the sly must keep their romance under wraps as of now.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Magenta

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Success is foreseen in a business venture. Things remain fine on the financial front. If health is causing worry, don't delay in getting yourself checked. A family member can cause concern, but you will find other members supportive. Those travelling in public transport will need to be careful of their belongings. A long pending property issue is likely to be decided in your favour. You will manage to achieve something that you had previously given up on.

Love Focus: Spending time with sweetheart may not materialise, due to other commitments.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Impulse buying needs to be resisted, if you want to save for the future. Sticking to routine will be the key to your good health. Profits accrue as a business venture turns successful. This is the right time to train a family youngster in household chores. Enjoying a journey with friends is possible. Don't be hasty in matters pertaining to property. Despite your confidence, you will need to supervise someone on the social front.

Love Focus: Lover's soothing words will help keep you in an upbeat mood.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Green

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

A business proposal presented by someone may seem exciting, but needs to be examined thoroughly. Curbing wasteful expenditure may become your aim and help you save a lot. Health wise you remain on top of the world. Your domestic burden may be shared by other family members. Those trying to travel overseas can face visa related difficulties. A property issue is certain to be decided in your favour.

Love Focus: You will manage to find time to be with the one you love today.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

A business trip promises many opportunities. You remain tight-fisted on the financial front. You will be able to fine tune your body through dietary control. Your moodiness may spoil the domestic atmosphere. Remain alert on the road while driving. Delay in taking possession of a house is indicated. This is the time to meet new people and increase your sphere of influence.

Love Focus: A difference of opinion with spouse is best avoided.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Cream

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Prospects for earning big money grow stronger, as you remain steadfast in adding to your wealth. Avoid setting a wrong example at work for subordinates to follow. A family get-together may find you in your element. Travelling to meet someone close is indicated. A house or an apartment is likely to come in your name. Competition on the academic front may unsettle you, but not discourage you to put your best foot forward.

Love Focus: A chance to spend some time in solitude with lover may materialize today.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Yellow

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You will take steps to keep the financial front stable. Avoid being careless on the health front. Excellent prospects in a new business venture are foreseen. A spouse may need emotional support, so be there for him or her. Some of you may be busy packing your bags for a trip. This is not the right time to acquire property. There is a chance of meeting someone from your school or college days.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours may not bring immediate results.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Blue

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

A business deal that you were strongly following up for, may finally be yours. Be careful of bad investments, as it can affect your financial stability. Good health is assured, as you get motivated to shake a leg. Togetherness is likely to strengthen loving bonds as you devote time to family. Avoid travelling long distance by road today, if things can be organised through other ways. Someone will be in the mood to shower favours on you, so enjoy!

Love Focus: Love life will prove most fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Budget your expenses, as you can go overboard in your spending. Self-discipline will help you in remaining fit and energetic. A friend or relative can motivate you to drive out for a short vacation. Chances of acquiring a house or flat looks plausible, as you have the money. Family spending on things not really required can keep you on a short fuse.

Love Focus: A love at first sight situation is likely to develop soon.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Pink

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Receiving an outstanding payment is possible. Keeping a control over diet is important and will not prove difficult for you. A function at home can keep you busy and entertained. An out-of-town trip at a short notice may upset your set routine. Some of you are likely to reach the final stage of acquiring property. There may be issues at work for freelancers that may be beyond you.

Love Focus: Love life will prove most satisfying as lover showers love and affection.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Maroon

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You are likely to find ways to improve your financial condition. You may choose to exercise restraint in your daily spending. Those struggling on the career front will get an opportunity to start afresh. Family commitments can prove burdensome for some. You may be in a mood to apply leaves for a vacation. A property that fits your budget is likely to be found.

Love Focus: Lover’s suspicion threatens to make the romantic front turbulent.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Saffron

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Excellent health is indicated for some. Support of family will encourage you to take up a challenge. This is not a good time to lend money, so avoid it. Good planning and wise budgeting will help you enjoy a vacation to the hilt. You will have enough to invest in a suitable property. An entertaining time is foreseen in the company of your near and dear ones. A business deal may fall through and make you miss out on a lucrative opportunity.

Love Focus: Those in love can expect a fantastic time today.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Purple

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON