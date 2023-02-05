Weekly Horoscope Cancer, February 5-11, 2023: It's going to be a good week

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Weekly Astrological Predictions says, there can be progress in all areas of life for native Cancers this week. Being focused will help you achieve success in your career. Hopefully, you may hear some good news, like an increase in salary or a bonus very soon. There is hope for financial stability with the return of overdue payments. Your loved ones can be the source of much-needed respite, comfort, and affection for you. Having love in your life may give it more purpose and gravitas. Students attempting something new in the classroom may go off without a hitch. You may do up your home for a special event or ceremony. Your guests may notice and appreciate the improvements made to the interior of your house. To fit in socially, native Cancers may try to mimic another person. This could end up being counterproductive. In the company of a friend, you might be taken aback by the packed itinerary and find the trip to be stressful.

Cancer Finance This Week

Both financial success and public acclaim may come easily to you. You can also unexpectedly inherit a substantial sum of money this week. This might occur due to receiving a bequest, and it will provide you with much-needed security in your finances.

Cancer Family This Week

If you take a more responsible stance, you can fix the issues at home. Cancerians may strive for peace with a family member. Silence can be priceless when you need to find some peace within yourself. The advice and wisdom of your family's seasoned members can be invaluable.

Cancer Career This Week

If you can persuade your coworkers to see things your way, they may be able to help you out when you need it. In the next few weeks, your efforts may yield a successful conclusion to a project. You may bask in the satisfaction of a job well done.

Cancer Health This Week

It appears that your health may be on the mend. Don't slack off your fitness routine, and get some extra rest. Getting on a regular exercise schedule is highly recommended. Working with a professional makes you more likely to feel motivated to lose weight.

Cancer Love Life This Week

For native Cancers, this week's family events will be a great place to meet new people. For a relationship to flourish, both partners must be willing to give without expecting anything in return. Your friends may line up interesting dates for you.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Orange

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

