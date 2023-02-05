Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for February 5- February 11, 2023

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Love: The Tower

Mood: Ten of Cups

Career: Strength

This week, some lucky Aries might get what they want. Those of you who are running a business as part of the partnership may probably make more money. When you’re feeling well, you can enjoy more time with family and friends and keep a positive outlook. If you’re single and searching for a partner, this is the week to get more active. The first step toward better health is to pay close attention to what you eat. This week is a good time to buy or sell a property. Problems at work can arise from a lack of communication with superiors, clients, or coworkers. Students will benefit greatly from developing and maintaining the ability to concentrate on their studies.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: Two of Swords

Mood: The Fool

Career: Strength

Taurus would feel great this week. You will look for ways to boost your health and energy. This week, timely and astute decisions in your home may add to the harmony of the household. Some of you may receive positive signals from someone you love secretly. If you want to make a lot of money from your investments, you must keep them a secret for now. For some people, work will continue to be busy and demanding. Setbacks in school will only make students stronger, which will help them reach their goals in the long run. There’s a good chance you’ll have a great time on an unconventional trip. Some new rules for your rented place may be hard to follow.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: Seven of Cups

Mood: The Fool

Career: Judgment

All aspects of your life, both professionally and personally, may prosper. Keep a positive attitude and actively look for relationships at home that will help you grow. Make a plan for how to show off your best skills on the professional front. If you want to keep doing well financially, you need to keep working toward your goals and make some smart choices. Students should learn self-control and stay calm to get through the week without worrying about competition. If you have just met someone special, try to spend as much time as you can with them. Buying a property appears to be on the cards. Having healthy emotions can protect you from a wide range of mood swings.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Pink

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Love: Three of Swords

Mood: Temperance

Career: The Empress

This week, Cancerians may progress in every area. Having a clear goal will help you do well in your career. Pending payments are likely to be received and it will give a boost to your financial stability. At home, your family and friends give you the space, comfort, and love you need. Having someone special and understanding in your life may make it more meaningful. Even though your health may improve, don’t stop working out and get more rest. Students may get their hands on a new concept that is likely to boost their performance. The changes made to the inside of the house will be noticed and appreciated by all. Travel may prove to be a bit uncomfortable.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Orange

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: The Lovers

Mood: Justice

Career: Hierophant

On the whole, things are looking up this week. Being commended for a job well done by higher-ups is indicated on the professional front. You may be in a better financial position to make a small investment. The people you care about most will encourage you and completely back you in all that you do. This is a great opportunity to find some peace of mind and work on mending broken romantic relationships. When travelling a long distance, leaving plenty of time to reach your destination on schedule is important. You’ll be relieved when the property issue is resolved in your favour. Students who want to stand out from the pack will need to put in some extra work. Morning workouts and evening strolls may help keep fitness levels high throughout the week.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Purple

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: Two of Wands

Mood: Ten of Cups

Career: The Sun

This week could begin exciting new professional relationships and ventures for you. You may start new projects or give your current ones a fresh outlook. It’s crucial for you to avoid engaging in disruptive behavior at home, as the risks of upsetting the status quo are high. Some people may plan to go on a romantic date to a serene location. You may have to help a family youngster with their homework and answer their academic questions. Stick to the rules when dealing with property issues, as doing so will increase your chances of success. You may have made healthy lifestyle changes and start reaping their benefits soon.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: Eight of Cups

Mood: The Star

Career: Six of Coins

Have faith in your intuition this week, Libras. Some people may try new ways of making money or arranging their finances. You need to limit your involvement in extracurricular activities. Spend more time with your significant other and family. If you want to get ahead professionally or get a raise, you need to seize every chance

you can. There is a possibility that you and your friends will be able to go on a fun trip this week. Some of you could take another step toward achieving your goal of home ownership with the right offer. Those hoping to study abroad on a scholarship may need to be patient. This week, you will need to put some extra thought and analysis into your romantic life.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Cream

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: Judgment

Mood: World

Career: Temperance

It’s time to get your professional life in order and find your rhythm. All of your bills should be easily paid for this week. Some natives can have a magical night out with their loved ones in a romantic location. Some heartfelt exchanges are likely, along with lots of memorable moments. Resolving the wounds of separation could be greatly aided by contacting long-lost relatives in another country. A trip may be cancelled at the last minute. A much-needed renovation project can be finished successfully. Students should avoid the herd walk and take a practical call regarding their career. Poor eating habits and lack of sleep can lead to minor health issues. Take care.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: Two of Coins

Mood: King of Coins

Career: The Emperor

Motivating your team can significantly improve their approach and output. An unexpected windfall of cash can be used to pay off past-due bills and cover immediate costs. An improvement in your health and energy levels will bring you great joy. However, petty fights and misunderstandings can cause domestic tensions to rise this week. You might have the chance of a lifetime to make a passionate declaration to the person you love. Leave some wiggle room in your schedule in case your trip takes longer than expected. If property documents are not carefully reviewed, problems may arise. Those resuming their studies after an extended absence may get welcome news.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Magenta

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: Knight of Coins

Mood: The Hermit

Career: The Magician

You may take some steps to advance your career and feel more fulfilled in your current position. As your financial situation improves, other facets of your life will flourish as well, bringing you great wealth and happiness. A senior family member might be the mediator needed to end a property dispute. Travelling with loved ones, especially young children, can be a restorative experience. If you make some new friends this week, you’ll have a fantastic time. Students are advised to stay away from distractions. Joining some fitness sessions under a trainer’s guidance can boost your wellness efforts. It’s important to take precautions when meeting a potential partner for the first time.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: White

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: Knight of Wands

Mood: Devil

Career: The Hanged Man

You may discover new opportunities and achieve new heights in your career this week. The ability to concentrate will be a valuable asset in the business world and help you increase your wealth. The joy of a shared celebration can strengthen bonds between family members. You need to keep your wits about yourself when dealing with property-related problems. Leisure travel is likely to bring the best time ever. Students have a great opportunity to make their mark in the creative industry. Combining a disciplined lifestyle and physically active hobbies may help you reduce your stress levels. Recent romantic developments may leave some singles with conflicting emotions.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Cream

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: Two of Coins

Mood: Magician

Career: The Tower

Pisceans might experience a surge of vitality and happiness this week. People might take notice of your skills on the professional front, and you might be able to shape your future. You should do your research before making changes to your financial portfolio. With little flexibility and understanding, you can restore harmony at home. On the romantic front, committed partners may grow closer to each other. The experiences you have while travelling abroad will stay with you forever. A property’s location can be an asset for some investors. If students can keep their focus, they may make significant progress. Time spent on yoga and meditation can positively uplift your energies.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Purple

