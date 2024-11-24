Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for November 24, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Astrological prediction for November 24.(Pixabay)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20):

Regular exercise and a balanced diet is likely to keep you fit. You may experience luck in a financial deal. Marketers and retailers will easily meet their goals. Spending time with an elder in the family is likely. A memorable trip awaits those on vacation. Things start improving for you on the personal front. Some might be honored at a function or invited as guest speakers.

Love Focus: A chance to impress someone romantically may arise.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Blue

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20):

Recovery for those post-surgery will be swift. Despite tough times, finances will stay stable. Entrepreneurs may boost their business with patience. Family disputes may be resolved peacefully. A vacation might require immediate leave applications. Charity might be a priority today.

Love Focus: It’s time to mend strained love relationships.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Magenta

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21):

A new workout will improve your health. Shopkeepers are likely to enjoy good earnings and a busy day too. Freelancers and consultants will thrive financially. Travel plans may face delays. Staying calm in stressful situations is vital. Consistent practice will pay off in sports.

Love Focus: Those seeking a life partner may find success.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22):

Be cautious of casual acquaintances and avoid gossips. Your fitness initiative will yield results. Buying a new gadget is possible for some. Joint family members may enjoy an outing. An official overseas invitation is possible. Unsavoury thoughts might keep you in an irritated state of mind.

Love Focus: Your relationship will flourish with extra affection from your partner.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Beige

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23):

A new fitness regime will work wonders. Financial authority may grow. Present your ideas well to avoid rejection. You might be assigned responsibility for an event. Handle discipline issues with patience. Writers and designers may struggle to convince clients. Fun with friends is likely.

Love Focus: An intimate meeting could be on the cards.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Grey

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23):

Healthy eating habits may prevent lifestyle diseases. Past investments will bring good returns. A family problem will be resolved. A chance for international travel may arise. Your compassion will offer emotional support to someone in need. Chances of getting invited to a gathering or an event cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: Positive signals from someone you are interested in romantically.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23):

A well-wisher will help resolve a personal issue. Your skills will attract attention. A treat awaits you socially. You will take steps toward better health. A new vehicle or appliance may be on your mind. Family support and entertainment are assured.

Love Focus: Romantic involvement is possible for some.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22):

A home remedy may help with a health issue. Financial advice from a friend will be beneficial. Seek companionship by expanding your social circle. Spirituality might give new meaning to your life. You may enjoy the company of influential people. Going for a spin just to let your hair down is possible.

Love Focus: Expect a special evening with your partner.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Purple

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21):

Your health will be in top form. It’s a great day for family activities. Social feedback will be positive. Connection with a stranger you met casually is likely to bloom into long term friendship. Offering a sympathetic ear to someone will bring comfort. Traveling to a place you have never visited before is possible.

Love Focus: A passionate and exciting evening may be in store.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Red

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21):

Taking a break from your routine will be beneficial. A family member’s performance will make you proud. An exciting trip is possible. A social event will be fun. Focus will help you achieve your goals. Good financial news is expected. Freelancers may have to tap into newer sources of earning.

Love Focus: Romance might not be exciting now, but give it time.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19):

Meditation will ease your mental stress. Side earnings will improve your financial situation. A close family member’s wedding may be on the horizon. A countryside trip with friends promises fun. Expert help will guide you toward success. Suitable accommodation awaits those looking for one.

Love Focus: Adjust your approach to improve your romantic prospects.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20):

Efforts to relax will relieve stress. Bargain hunters will enjoy great finds. Family will be responsive to your needs. Plans for an outing will go smoothly. Spiritual activities may bring peace. It’s wise to learn from past mistakes. Keep old contacts alive through networking.

Love Focus: Expect an amazing time with your partner.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Peach