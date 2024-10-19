Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 19, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Astrological prediction for October 19. (Shutterstock)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Someone you did a good turn to is likely to reciprocate in full measure. Today, you are likely to spend an excellent time on the social front. People are likely to flock to your place to meet you. A break from routine in the form of a vacation is possible for some. A house bought in installments may finally be yours. Work may not hold much interest for you today as you have other plans on your mind.

Love Focus: Not seeing eye to eye with your lover can make him or her incommunicado.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

A change of diet will make you feel more energetic. A lucky break on the financial front will help fill up your coffers. Your professional soundness is likely to win accolades at work. A family function may find you in your element. Countryside drive will prove a welcome change from the city congestion for some. Don’t enter into any agreement concerning property today.

Love Focus: Serious differences with lover can get you into a rethink mode.

Lucky Number:8

Lucky Colour: Yellow

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Health-conscious will find some new routes to fitness. Good financial planning may become important at this juncture. Working women will be able to balance work and home without much difficulty. A ceremony may be organised on the family front. You are likely to embark on an exciting trip that will let you explore someplace new. Becoming a house owner may be on your mind, and you will work towards acquiring it.

Love Focus: Romance may beckon you but may remain elusive.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Magenta

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You are likely to find your focus on the academic front despite distractions. Those involved in outdoor activities are likely to get thoroughly refreshed. Income will remain steady as you begin earning from other sources. A good chance comes to you out of the blue at work, so make the most of it. Your near and dear ones may pay you a visit and brighten up the day. You are likely to become part of a fun trip.

Love Focus: Lover may resort to emotional blackmail, but don’t give in to it.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Peach

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

The health of someone close can show rapid improvement. Those feeling financially insecure will have a reason to cheer soon. Managing to get your way at work will not be easy today, but you will succeed. A touchy domestic issue will be sorted out to everyone's satisfaction. Travelling towards the west appears auspicious. Keep a close track of the progress of construction you initiated. Good progress is indicated for those preparing for a competition or exam.

Love Focus: If you are in love, show that you care by strengthening your loving bonds.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Money matters will get sorted out by themselves as you remain financially stable. You will see a pet project to completion on the professional front. Someone ill in the family is likely to make a quick recovery. Some of you can start major renovation work on your house. On the academic front, you are likely to find yourself in a favourable situation.

Love Focus: Lover may become a bit demanding and may need to be put in place, but softly!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Purple

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You are on the path to achieving financial security by switching to saving mode. A big task on the professional front gets completed today. Much excitement is foreseen on the family front. Some additions and alterations to an existing property may be initiated. Setting out on a long journey without adequate preparation is not advised. Students will be able to seek guidance to overcome academic difficulties.

Love Focus: You will need to be in sync with your lover to enjoy romantic moments.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Red

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Those not keeping well are assured of quick recovery. This is not a good time to lend money, so avoid it. Something tasked to you at work will be completed most satisfactorily. You may be at loggerheads with someone in the family today. A lot of time can be wasted in dropping someone off in your vehicle. Investment in real estate is likely to get good returns, but not immediately. You will find things getting better on the academic front.

Love Focus: You will need to be a bit assertive if you want your love life to be kicking again.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Good earnings can tempt some to go on a shopping spree and splurge. Timely action at work will help diffuse a man-management situation. An irritating habit of a family member can get on your nerves. Health can pose problems if not cared for. Commuting may increasingly become stressful for some. This is the right time to negotiate for a property you have been eyeing for long.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, you may be left wondering by your lover!

Lucky Number:22

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Being mindful of what you eat will help you in keeping good health. You may experience a financially fluid situation, but things will turn in your favour. A job that you had been eyeing for a long may finally be yours. You may feel a bit cramped in toeing the line of a parent or a family elder. A property deal may take some more time to materialize. Students have their hands full but will manage their time well.

Love Focus: You will enjoy flirting today but may get cold feet when things turn serious!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You are likely to enjoy excellent health. Convincing the boss about some action taken by you at work will prove a cakewalk. Not listening to a parent or a family elder can get you into big trouble with them. Travelling will help take your mind off depressing thoughts. A property may come into dispute and pit you against your own. Poor performance on the academic front is likely to put some in a spot.

Love Focus: Love life may need rekindling.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Orange

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You enjoy good health by adopting a fitness regimen. Proper financial planning may be required to avoid surprises. Making your superior’s priority your own will do you a whale of a good on the career front. Someone can take an exception to your actions on the domestic front. A change in environment by undertaking a short journey will be beneficial. An ancestral property may come into dispute and may require legal advice.

Love Focus: You will need to be tactful in handling your lover today.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Silver