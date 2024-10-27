Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 27, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Astrological prediction for October 27.

A good night’s sleep is all that is required to bring your energy back. You may fail to get your true value for money in an item purchased. Depleting customers can hit the business hard for some retailers. Something you want to do on the home front will be agreed to by all. Undertaking an enjoyable journey cannot be ruled out. Someone is likely to accord you a VIP treatment soon, so get set for it!

Love Focus: The lover is likely to share romantic feelings and give you quality time.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: White

Someone is likely to accord you a VIP treatment soon, so get set for it! You manage to stabilize expenses and bring yourself into the saving mode. A family event may keep you entertained. Accompanying someone on a vacation is on the cards and will be enjoyable. You are generally enjoying life at present and will continue to do so. You are likely to enjoy the company of friends.

Love Focus: A date with lover is possible today, so look your best!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Health problems dogging you for a long is set to disappear soon. Wealth comes to you in the form of a gift or legacy. You will be able to turn a disappointing situation favourable on the home front. An overseas trip materialises for some and is likely to prove most enjoyable. A past contentious issue will be amicably resolved with no hard feelings. You are likely to prove your mettle in a challenging environment.

Love Focus: Cupid’s arrow can hit its mark and usher in romance.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Purple

Today, you may feel much more energetic than before. Those trying to raise loans from various sources will succeed. Parent or a family member may breathe down your neck to do his or her bidding. Your passion for travel may encourage you to make plans for a short vacation. Celebrating a victory or an outstanding achievement is on the cards for some. You will be able to make your surroundings comfortable on the home front.

Love Focus: Meeting lover after a long time will prove immensely fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

You are likely to be talked into joining a gym or adopting a fitness routine. Your power to convince can swing a deal in your favour. Sometimes frankness doesn’t pay, especially if it involves someone in the family. Set out on a long journey without adequate preparation is not advised. Something entrusted to you will get completed most efficiently. You are likely to display your talents in something you are good at on the social front.

Love Focus: Time spent with lover today will be most refreshing.

Lucky Number:1

Lucky Colour: Red

Good dietary control and a set routine adopted by you is certain to lead to total fitness. Steady income from savings may come in handy for a child’s tuition. Participating in some special occasions at home cannot be ruled out for some. Frequent travelers will need to cater to the weather to remain fit. Resetting the house may be on your mind today.

Love Focus: A much-anticipated outing with a lover will prove most pleasurable.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

You are likely to keep fit by keeping yourself active. A healthy bank balance will allow you to buy a major item. Steering clear of issues that threaten to vitiate the domestic atmosphere is best avoided. Someone may pile on to you for a journey that you are undertaking. House owners will succeed in earning a good rent from their property.

Love Focus: Romantic possibilities appear on the horizon for the lonely hearts.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden

A social gathering is likely to provide you with an opportunity to network. An ailment may recur due to your negligence on the health front. Improvement in earnings is foreseen for some. A family youngster can make you run around a lot. A short journey to take a break from the routine is possible for some. Your apprehensions about someone will be unfounded.

Love Focus: Lonely hearts get lucky by casting their net wider!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Brown

Chances of contracting a common ailment cannot be ruled out for some. Good budgeting will find you overcome a cash crunch without any worries. You may have to spare some time for catering to a family elder. You may opt out of a planned out-of-town trip. Sharing a secret with someone close may seem like a weight off your mind! You are a meticulous planner but generally don’t devote enough time to it.

Love Focus: A gift will be the surest way to get a lover in an upbeat mood.

Lucky Number:6

Lucky Colour: Pink

Regular workouts and eating right is your mantra for keeping fit. Gut feeling and guesswork is likely to do wonders in money matters for some. Family may try to restrict your independence, but it is nothing to get alarmed about. You may be compelled to travel against your wishes, but the trip will turn out to be enjoyable. In your heart of hearts, you genuinely think well of someone who dislikes you.

Love Focus: Your romantic aspirations will soon be realized in a party or a get-together.

Lucky Number:1

Lucky Colour: Orange

You may take up some activity or sport just to keep trim and slim. A financial tip can prove profitable and get you some good business. A family youngster is likely to be brought fully in focus. You will need to be extra careful on the road as stars are not favourable. Those dealing in real estate can expect to seal a good deal. It is best not to put anything in the pending tray today.

Love Focus: Those in love can expect a rocking time together.

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Colour: Peach

You are likely to enjoy good health by managing to keep bad habits under check. Good earning opportunities will be near enough for you to seize them. Keep a check on speed while traveling, as stars appear unfavorable. There is nothing wrong in asking for assistance for something beyond your capability.

Love Focus: Your splendid suggestion is likely to be lapped up by a lover.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Magenta