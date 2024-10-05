Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for October 5, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.

Irregular eating may not be in your favour. A financial issue is likely to be go in your favour. A professional advice will help in choosing the right course of action in business. Peace prevails on the home front and give you time for rest and rejuvenation. A drive through the countryside will prove a stress buster. Those living on rent will soon be able to own their own house. Much enjoyment is in store for some on the academic front.

Love Focus: Lovebirds may plan an outing someplace exclusive.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Mood swings will need to be kept in check, before they mar the day. Be careful while negotiating a financial deal. Day is favourable for starting a new project at work. Someone close may surprise you with a treat or gift. An exciting vacation is on the cards for some. House owners may find a suitable tenant for their property. Your reputation is set to grow on the academic front.

Love Focus: A small gift to lover on the romantic front will prove to be most thoughtful.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Grey

Spending without a set plan is likely to make you touch savings. You will succeed in disciplining an errant subordinate at work. A new arrival is set to bring joy and happiness in the family. An adventure activity promises to give you the high you seek! Don’t get involved in any property deal today. You will deliver on the academic front and add to your reputation.

Love Focus: Making plans together with lover is possible and will be exciting.

Lucky Number:8

Lucky Colour: White

There is a possibility of starting something new for coming back in shape. You may have to plan your expenses well to remain within the budget. This is an excellent day for you both personally and professionally. Arrival of guests is likely to brighten the domestic front. Spiritually minded may set out on a pilgrimage. Offers on the property front may start coming now.

Love Focus: The one you secretly admire may give you the opportunity you seek!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Take adequate breaks between workouts, so as not to overstrain. Those trying to raise loans from various sources will succeed. A helping hand can be expected for completing a long pending job. Homemakers will be able to balance the budget despite mounting expenses. You may volunteer for an impromptu trip with friends and enjoy your time together. Those surveying for accommodation are likely to find a suitable one.

Love Focus: This is the perfect day to impress lover by a surprise gift or a party.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Purple

Your special efforts to get back in shape will be successful. Reverses in risky investments will be handled competently. A new initiative on the professional front will be received well. Family support will be forthcoming in a new venture. A well planned trip promises a great time. Someone may seek your advice on a property matter and gain from it. Some of you are likely to go all out to make a mark on the academic front

Love Focus: Your wit and charm is certain to put lover in the mood, so rejoice!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Positive indications are foreseen for those ailing. Expected payments are likely to get released soon. Those in show business are likely to take the centre stage. Some of you are likely to spend the day with family and can even plan an outing. Good time lies ahead for those planning to travel abroad. Purchasing property is likely to become a reality soon. Joining a study group on the academic front will be a step in the right direction.

Love Focus: You may plan out an exciting evening for lover today on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

Walking or jogging will help you get back into shape. You are likely to take positive steps for curbing extra expenditure. A good break is indicated for those looking for a job. A visitor is likely to infuse a lot of excitement at home. Young couples are likely to undertake an exciting journey soon. Putting money in property now is likely to prove a goldmine at a later date.

Love Focus: Lover may help you out of an unfavourable situation.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Blue

This is the right time for getting back in shape. A healthy bank balance will allow you to buy a major item. Good networking will help you in raising capital for a project. A peaceful home environment may elude some. Your romantic intentions are likely to be reciprocated by the one you admire. Seizing an opportunity to buy property that fits your pocket is possible. Those awaiting results are assured of succeeding with flying colours.

Love Focus: Your romantic intentions are likely to be reciprocated by the one you admire.

Lucky Number:2

Lucky Colour: Beige

A home remedy is likely to get the ailing, hundred percent fit. A profitable deal is likely to end your financial problems to a large extent. You are likely to become the blue-eyed of your senior, if you not already are! Some of you can plan a wedding anniversary or some other celebration. Trekking or going to a far of place will prove both exciting and refreshing. Getting an immovable asset through inheritance cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to spend the day in the company of beloved.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Saffron

This is the time to resume the exercise regime you had abandoned. Good budgeting will find you overcome a cash crunch without any worries. You can be praised today at work for a job well done. Family life will cruise along nicely as you find peace and tranquility at home. Travel with friends will be a lot of fun. Laying bare your emotional side may make you vulnerable, so keep a check.

Love Focus: Surprise gift and a candlelight dinner are certain to impress lover.

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Positive results of your hard work will be quite apparent on the health front. A raise or bonus will be like a shot in the arm for those on the financial downswing. Those into side business will find the day profitable. Peaceful domestic life may tempt you to spend more time at home. Your option to travel by road instead of train will prove a better option. Returns from property and investments will keep your coffers brimming.

Love Focus: The one who has a soft corner for you is likely to approach you soon.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Magenta