Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 17, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone's personality. Wouldn't it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what's going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Leading an active life will keep you in excellent shape and good health. Returns from other sources will keep your bank vault brimming. Day at the office may prove enjoyable, as you remain in a happy mood. Those planning to settle out of town will get full support of family. You may get the opportunity of travelling someplace you had wanted to go. A decision on the property front is likely to be given in your favour.

Love Focus: You can focus on romance to the exclusion of everything else.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Blue

Moneywise there seems to be no worries. Increasing footfalls and rising sales may keep retailers in an upbeat mood. Your popularity amongst family and friends is set to rise. Travelling to someplace exotic with family and friends is possible. You may be asked to be a part of an exciting trip that someone is organising. Positive developments are foreseen on the property front.

Love Focus: Some encouraging signals may be received on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Brown

Poor performers are likely to make good progress on the academic front. You will find the will to wean yourself off junk food and become health conscious. You will succeed in discovering some other avenues of earning. Someone you are working for will hold a high opinion about your capabilities. You are likely to enjoy a show or an outing with family. Buying property or getting a house constructed is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: Your attempts to rejuvenate your love life will meet with success.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Grey

Good results are likely to be reaped from a fitness regimen undertaken by you. Saving money by making do with something less expensive will help you save a lot. You are likely to accomplish something difficult at work and earn a lot of praise. A family get-together or an outing with family and friends will prove exciting. Travelling will provide a welcome break from the boring everyday routine. You are likely to maintain the tempo on the academic front.

Love Focus: Rekindled love life will become a source of much enjoyment for some.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Beige

Chances of contracting a common ailment cannot be ruled out for some. The financial situation will stabilise as you put a stop to wasteful expenditure. You will be motivated to learn new skills to better your professional prospects. Those wanting to study abroad or out of town will find the family supportive. Travelling with friends will be fun today. Chances of doing well on the academic front are foretold for some.

Love Focus: Impressing someone from the opposite camp may usher in romance in your life.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

Regular workouts and eating right is your mantra for keeping fit. You may get a good profit from a deal that you have just concluded. You are likely to be amongst the top few in your field of profession. This is the time to strengthen the family bonds. Those undertaking a journey are assured of a smooth ride. Expect your property to remain in demand in the seller's market.

Love Focus: Those in love may plan something special.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Some of you may get a step closer to coming back in shape. Wasteful expenditure may threaten to empty your coffers. You are set to gain a position of authority on the professional front. A piece of good news is likely to cheer the domestic front. Spending time with your lover is possible today, so look your best! This is a good day to utilise your time in clarifying doubts on the academic front.

Love Focus: Spending time with a lover is possible today, so look your best!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Magenta

You may take up some activity or sport just to keep trim and slim. The financial situation can cause a bit of a worry for some. You will be much more at ease as you find your rhythm at work. Your efforts will bring peace on the domestic front. Much excitement is in store for those planning a trip to someplace exotic. Immovable assets are likely to add to your prestige.

Love Focus: Those looking for love will find things warming up on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden

You will take positive steps to keep fit and healthy. Something not budgeted for may have to be bought in an emergency. You achieve much on the professional front today. A family member will be on his or her best behaviour and will do you proud. A short vacation is likely to be planned, so get ready to have some unadulterated fun!

Love Focus: Spending quality time with the one you love is indicated today.

Lucky Number:5

Lucky Colour: Green

You are likely to enjoy good health by managing to keep bad habits under check. Circumstances may compel some to institute cost-cutting measures. You will be able to achieve stability in your career. A small family get-together will prove most enjoyable. Going for a drive with them in tow cannot be ruled out for some. Those trying to sell property will find the day promising.

Love Focus: Love can happen at the oddest of places and you are likely to realize it soon!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

Today, you may feel much more energetic than before. Financial help will be forthcoming and will help realise some of your dreams. Your ideas are likely to be implemented at work. Good planning will help some enjoy an outing with the family. Visiting another city or country cannot be ruled out for some. A hand of friendship may bring your rival to the negotiating table regarding a property in dispute.

Love Focus: If you are in love, you can expect a most fulfilling time today with your beloved.

Lucky Number:7

Lucky Colour:Grey

Someone competent is likely to be found by those with a medical problem. A friend whom you had helped financially may reciprocate in the same coin soon. A decision at work is likely to favour you. Planning something for the family will prove most exciting. Some people are likely to approach you with much expectations, so don’t disappoint them.

Love Focus: Some of you may decide to take your romance to the next level.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Maroon