Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 5, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone's personality. Wouldn't it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what's going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

You are likely to regain lost energy. Getting money from a least expected source is likely. An outsourced project at work may need to be monitored closely. The day appears enjoyable, as you get to spend it with friends and relatives. A comfortable journey is indicated for those undertaking one today. Property or wealth may be inherited by some. The chances of doing well on the academic front seem high.

Love Focus: Your mild manners will attract a member of the opposite gender.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

An ailing elder will manage to make a slow but steady recovery. Good returns can be expected from the share market. Recruitment agents will have to get a bigger bait to catch the bigger fish! Those planning a family are in for some good news. Praise and appreciation are likely to be showered upon you on the social front. Traveling to attend an important event is indicated. A property may be sold off at a hefty margin.

Love Focus: You will take steps to strengthen your relationship on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Grey

A health tip will prove to be of immense benefit. Putting money in a financial scheme will be a step in the right direction. Good day for industrialists to expand and diversify. A person from abroad or out of town brings good news. Those bitten by the travel bug may start planning a vacation now. Wealth through inheritance or gift cannot be ruled out.

Love Focus: Misunderstanding with lover gets amicably settled.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Orange

Property owners may make a killing in the realty market. A friend is likely to support you monetarily if such a situation arises. Freelancers and part-timers may have their hands full. Planning something special for the family will get them in a cheerful mood. A chance to go abroad for studies becomes a reality for some. You are likely to hog the limelight in a debate on the academic front.

Love Focus: Your attempts to woo the one you like are likely to bear fruit.

Lucky Number:2

Lucky Colour: Silver

Aping a health freak may prove beneficial. Past arrears are likely to bring immense financial relief to some. White-collared executives can expect a jump in salary. Meeting long-lost friends is on the cards for some. Those traveling are likely to bump into a distant relative or friend to make the day exciting. You may vie for all-round achievement on the academic front. A friend in whom you have reposed your trust will not let you down.

Love Focus: You are likely to get noticed by the one you had been secretly admiring.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Regular exercising will make you feel at the top of the world. Profits accrue in an investment done in the past. You will not go wrong by following the instructions in letter and spirit at work. This is the day to spend time with children and family. An overseas journey to attend a marriage or an important function is on the cards. Good preparation on the academic front will make revision easy.

Love Focus: A member of the opposite gender is likely to have the hots for you.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Red

A new health scheme will do wonders for health. It is best not to get into any financial dispute as it may not be settled in your favor. This is the right time to ask for a raise or a promotion. Keeping in touch with your near and dear ones is likely to give you mental solace. Those fond of travel may find their wish coming true. Someone will be there to rescue you on the academic front. Your efforts will make an event or party a thumping success.

Love Focus: This is the day when your partner opens his or her heart to you.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden

Curbing late at night will have a positive effect on health. You are likely to grow stronger on the financial front. A power game is likely to ensue at work, but things will work in your favor. A piece of good news is likely to spread happiness in the family. An exclusive vacation is on the cards for some. Good practice is likely to help you out on the academic front. Getting praised by people around you will be most heartening.

Love Focus: It is time you express your love to the one you desire.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Total recovery for the ailing is a certainty. Money will be well spent on an enjoyable vacation. Earning prospects of doctors, lawyers, and architects are likely to get a boost. Doing up your house or property will be topmost on your mind. Taking a test or an exam lightly may not be in your best interest. You will be at peace with yourself, despite provocations. A new hobby may help some in employing their time constructively.

Love Focus: Romance may not exactly be on your mind today.

Lucky Number:3

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Those obsessed with weight loss are likely to harm themselves. Your enjoyment of an outing will be doubled as someone else foots the bill. A lucrative investment opportunity may come your way. Homemakers will reap rich benefits from tight budgeting. You remain in a positive frame of mind on the academic front. Doing things you are comfortable with will help you stay calm and composed.

Love Focus: Lover may rake up a past issue and irritate you.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Brown

Curbing late at night will have a positive effect on health. A challenge on the financial front will be handled by you most competently. Excellent opportunities are foreseen for those connected with technology. An excellent day is foreseen for people operating from home. Driving to enjoy the weather is very much on the cards for some youngsters. Your friend’s circle will provide you with emotional security on the academic front.

Love Focus: A meeting with a lover will need to be canceled due to a prior commitment.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Purple

Meditation can work wonders if done regularly. An increase in salary or pocket money is indicated for some. Keep low-priority work aside as it may hinder your current task. You may plan to attend a wedding or a function of someone close. An out-of-town official trip is likely to give you some respite and peace of mind. Studies or work takes priority over other things at this juncture. It is time you reposed full faith in someone serving you for long.

Love Focus: Your longing ends as lover returns after a long separation.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Peach