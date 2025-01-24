January 20-26, 2025: 3 Chinese signs will likely attract financial luck

Monkey (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016) This week will be fantastic for your finances and success! Take note of the strategies and steps that got you here so you can repeat them in the future and keep building on your achievements. Be sure to reflect on the key lessons you’ve learned along the way. Read your Chinese horoscope predictions for the year 2025 as per Chinese zodiac signs. (Pixabay)

Ground yourself through deep breathing and meditation to manage stress effectively. A calm mind will help you handle pressure, especially when important decisions require steady focus. Staying collected will also boost your professional image and relationships with your team, managers, and key players in your career.

If you’ve felt stuck financially, negative energy from a family member or in-law may be contributing to the block. It could be more than one person. Protect yourself by wearing a charm, and keep conversations light and neutral with anyone you suspect may not have your best interests at heart. Black tourmaline is a great stone for warding off negativity.

Jade green will bring luck this week.

This week brings exceptional financial success, thanks to your past efforts finally paying off. Make sure to save some of your earnings for future investments and opportunities, as this success is likely to grow even further.

If you’ve been focusing on personal growth through coaching, reading, therapy, or practices like meditation—you’ll feel even more fulfilled as your hard work pays off. The more you learn and grow, the greater your success will be.

For those facing financial challenges, take a closer look at any limiting beliefs or self-doubt that might be holding you back. Toxic relationships in your social circle could also be affecting your mindset and results.

Jet black will bring luck this week.

This week promises financial success and exciting moments! Enjoy quality time with your loved ones and celebrate your achievements. Whether it’s hosting a dinner party or setting off fireworks, make it a week to remember.

Education plays a big role in your success. Your hard work to improve your skills, past achievements like a degree from a top school, or even connections from your school days could open doors to financial opportunities now.

If you’ve faced financial struggles before, take a closer look at your home’s energy. Trust your instincts—negative vibes or lingering energy might be affecting your progress. Cleansing your space with incense or consulting a shaman can help refresh the atmosphere and bring positive change.

Ruby red will bring luck this week.