Leo Daily Horoscope for March 03: Relax and introspect

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You are somebody who has always followed your heart be it career choices or making commitments in your love life. You have been overburdening yourself which you shouldn’t. Without any prejudices, you must examine all your actions before venturing into something new. Your impulsive decisions can be disastrous so you are advised to relax and introspect. You have always preferred avoiding any verbal duals with your seniors at the workplace. This has kept your life at the workplace quite hassle-free. You have always been strikingly outgoing, and now the time is not good for planning a fun trip. Do not plan a vacation now. You are advised to postpone all travel plans as of now. Time is good for property dealings. However, you are advised to be a little more patient. Avoid consulting or taking the advice of a friend before finalising any property deals.

Leo Finance Today

Remember, all that glitters is not gold! Invest your money wisely and consider all the pros and cons of all your investments. You need to avoid splurging on luxurious items. You need to plan things with more precision for a considerable monetary gain in near future.

Leo Family Today

Your siblings have been quite busy and not getting enough time to spend with you. Things are likely to be favourable for a family get-together. You must make most of it. The arrival of a new family member will fill all hearts with happiness and joy.

Leo Career Today

Your seniors are likely to appreciate you for your dedication. You must consult your seniors before switching jobs. You are advised to stay away from the politics prevailing at the workplace or else it might hinder your professional growth.

Leo Health Today

You are advised to follow your doctor’s advice, something you have been avoiding. You have been ignoring your health. Yoga is highly recommended for you. Children with breathing problems will get relief.

Leo Love Life Today

Keep trying to convince your parents and things might be in your favour very soon. Plan a romantic evening with your partner as it will give uplift your mood. However, things will not change much for those who are still single.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Indigo

