Leo Daily Horoscope Today, August 28, 2024 predicts innovative ideas

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You love risks Leo Daily Horoscope Today, August 28, 2024. Some females will go back to the ex-lover which can bring back happiness.

Enjoy a strong love life. Be creative and professional at the office. Minor issues will be there but the productivity will be unaffected. Handle wealth diligently.

Maintain a positive attitude and this will reflect in the love relationship. Utilize every opportunity at the office to perform. Consider smart investment options to augment the wealth. Health is also positive today.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Your love will bloom today and the relationship will be free from troubles. Resolve the old disputes today. Some females will go back to the ex-lover which can bring back happiness. However, married Leos must avoid everything that may put the family life in danger. As the chances to conceive are higher today for married females, couples can plan to start a new family. Some married Leos will see the interference of a relative unbearable and today you need to discuss this with the spouse.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Bring innovative concepts to the meeting table and you’ll find many takers. If you are keen to switch jobs, wait for a day or two. Marketing persons will travel today while those who are into creative fields will have a tough time convincing others. Team leaders and managers should not hesitate to implement innovative ideas as the results will be positive. Some professionals will fall victim to office politics but ensure it does not impact productivity today.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

No major monetary issue will exist today. A previous investment will bring in a good return. You may purchase a property or renovate the house. You may also help a needy friend or relative or can also donate to charity. Some Leos will need to spend on legal expenses today. If you are keen to invest in a speculative market, this is the best time.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

No major illness will disrupt the day but ensure you have control over the diet. Start the day with exercise and also be careful while using staircase. Diabetes, cholesterol, and hypertension may make the day troublesome. Some females will have oral health issues. Pregnant females must be careful to not lift heavy objects.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)