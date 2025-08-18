Leo Horoscope Today for August 18, 2025: Married couples can think about family expansion

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are an icon of discipline Settle the relationship issues and consider giving the best professional outputs. Both finance and health will be at your side. Prefer stock investments today. Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

No major discord will be there in your love life. Keep your professional life productive, and consider investing in the speculative business. Your health is also in good shape.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Your relationship will be fruitful, and there will be moments to enjoy. You need to ensure that there is proper communication. Some male natives will lose their temper, which may bring unexpected results. You should also avoid dragging parents into the arguments today. Married couples can think about family expansion today. Those who are single may find a person charming, but do not propose today, as it is not the ideal time.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Focus on the productivity. Do not miss the deadline today, and ensure you always have a plan B at team meetings. Be careful when you handle critical tasks that involve multiple stakeholders. Some points will be raised against you, and do not be sensitive while making vital professional decisions. Copywriters, designers, architects, IT professionals, and chefs will have a busy day. Those who have interviews lined up for today will crack them without much difficulty. Businessmen can be serious about the expansion of partnerships.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in today. Those who are into business will get funds from partners, which ensures better expansion. Ensure you keep a tab on your budget and that you are not spending foolishly. Some seniors will transfer the wealth to their children, and you may also consider major investment plans, including speculative business. Females will buy a car in the first part of the day.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

No major health issue will come up. Ensure you maintain a balanced personal and professional life, and the second part of the day is also good to give up alcohol. Those who want to lose weight or gain muscle can start hitting the gym today. A healthy menu will keep you awake and energetic throughout the day. Some minor natives may have throat and cough issues.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Symbol: Lion

Element: Fire

Body Part: Heart & Spine

Sign Ruler: Sun

Lucky Day: Sunday

Lucky Color: Golden

Lucky Number: 19

Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

