Leo Daily Horoscope Today, October 08, 2024 predicts new roles at work

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Dear Leo, problems make you stronger Leo Daily Horoscope Today, October 08, 2024. The love life will be turbulent today.

Settle the challenges both in love and work. Devote more time for the lover and be expressive. Handle the professional pressure to deliver the best performance.

Resolve the issues in love and share the happy moments. Take up new roles at work and give up egos while you need to be a part of team projects. Both wealth and health will be good today.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

The love life will be turbulent today. The already existing issues may go out of control and this can create more ruckuses in your personal life. Do not insult the lover either through words or through gestures today. A romantic evening is a good option to strengthen the bonding. Those who are single may find a new interesting person but analyze every factor before you propose. Married Leos should keep an eye on the spouse today.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

Your superiors will be supportive today and ensure you show punctuality and discipline at the workplace.

Those who are into the automobile, IT, mechanics, biotechnology, healthcare, and electricity would receive tasks with tough deadlines. Government employees may be under pressure to do unethical tasks but do not fall into it as this may lead to troubles in the coming days. You can also update the resume as you may receive interview calls. Some students looking for admission to foreign universities can expect good news.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

Minor monetary issues can be there. However, you will overcome this as wealth will flow in by the second part of the day. You may start repairing the home or renovating it. Some Leos will buy a new property while all pending dues will also be cleared. Do not lend a huge amount to someone as getting it back will be a tough task.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

The general health will be good and you can also travel today. However, seniors should be careful while boarding a train or bus. Some children may have a viral fever or throat infection and may miss school. Take a nutritious and balanced diet and stay away from fatty food. Females may complain about sleeplessness, acidity, and digestion issues in the second part of the day.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)