Leo Daily Horoscope Today, October 09, 2024 predicts a hike in salary soon

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Your principles state you Fix the troubles in the relationship and ensure you give the best at work to meet the expectations. You are good both in wealth and wealth today. Leo Daily Horoscope Today, October 9, 2024: You are good both in wealth and wealth today.

Do not be toxic in the love affair and ensure you spare time and space for the lover. Let the productivity be at its best. Both health and wealth will be at your side.

Leo Love Horoscope Today

Expect issues in the relationship today. Your partner may be possessive and may also pick up old trivial issues which may sound annoying. However do not lose your temper and instead, adopt a diplomatic approach. Single Leos may fall in love today and can also approach the crush to express the feeling. Discuss the love with the family to get the support. You may fix the marriage today as the day is auspicious.

Leo Career Horoscope Today

A promotion or hike in salary is also on the cards. If you are planning high studies and are appearing for the exams of the same, the chances are brighter today. Your plan to expand the venture to new markets will also succeed. If you own a family business, the earnings from this source will be good today. Some fortunate Leos will inherit an ancestral property adding wealth to the coffers. Traders handling fashion accessories, electronic appliances, automobile spare parts, and apparel will see good returns today.

Leo Money Horoscope Today

No major monetary issue will be there but it is good to have control over the expenditure. Today, consider buying electronic devices as well as fashion accessories. Some Taurus natives will find excitement in renovating the house or even buying one. However, be careful when you lend a large amount to a friend or relative. Businessmen can expand their partnerships today as they will sign new deals, especially in the first half of the day.

Leo Health Horoscope Today

No major medical issues will be there. However, seniors may expect pain in joints or sleep-related issues. Females having gynecological issues must consult a doctor. Stay away from cold and aerated drinks and substitute them with fresh juice. Those who drive must not miss to wear a helmet or seat belt.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)