Leo Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 10

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

The day is likely to bring in good opportunities and projects where you can apply your skills and perform handsomely. There is likely to be firmness in your speech and people will respect you. The day may mark new beginnings for you. You will find yourself over-energized today. It’s a great day to do all those things you’ve been wanting to do for a while now. Be it a skill up-gradation class, a trading to handle stock and shares or even a recreational sport with your loved one; with your energies, anything is possible today - so go for it, However, it is advised for you to not get engaged in office politics as it may hinder your growth. The day is likely to be favorable for students in general as they would be passionate about their subjects.

Leo Finance Today

Most of your expenses today can be on the health and safety of your near and dear ones. Plan your finances well to avoid any problems later on. Those who are into family business can expect good earnings as they can make fruitful deals.

Leo Family Today

The behavior of your children can disturb you at times. You need to spend some more time with them and understand their feelings. You may face some misunderstandings with family members. Avoid stretching the issue, else it may go from bad to worse.

Leo Career Today

Those unemployed will get new opportunities that will help them get back in their career. If you are looking for a job switch, then you will be fortunate to find a suitable option. Those working with the government can see an elevation in their designation.

Leo Health Today

Do some breathing exercises to keep your body healthy and your mind alert. If you are an athlete or a sportsperson, then you are likely to achieve success today due to your enhanced fitness and energy levels.

Leo Love Life Today

Those in a relationship are likely to experience a blissful time as their mutual bonding will continue to grow with better understanding and chemistry. Today, you can also make your partner commit themselves to you through interesting and shared experiences to enhance your ties.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

