Leo Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 4

LEO (Jul 23- Aug 23)

If you are a Leo born personality, anything coming in front to hamper your ego or self pride is not taken casually and has to face some dreadful consequences from you. Being represented by the sign image of a lion, qualities like being fiery, fearless, courageous, bold and dominating comes naturally to you. You also love to protect the dignity of your loved ones and today you might have to deal with a similar situation. Today it may happen that you might get to indulge in family discussion where taking a firm stand for the protection of your family members becomes imperative. Deal with the situation a little diplomatically and all will get well by the end of the day.

Leo Finance Today

You make a good manager and leader and this is quite visible in your good financial report card for the day. You may enjoy a good status and can think of buying an expensive gift for your spouse.

Leo Family Today

Family life is going to stay normal as in the routine days. It is only in some event that you may have to act with your protection and shield to your family members. Everybody loves the way you are.

Leo Career Today

You are going to outshine everyone in your work place today and get ready for some extra attention and fame in the office for the same. Your juniors might as well take some inspiration from you.

Leo Health Today

Health wise, you shall do fine for the day. But restricting your craving for junk and munching in between meals shall be taken care of. Maintain a right fitness discipline and stay by it.

Leo Love Life Today

Don’t have too many expectations from your partner or spouse today. Instead try to understand their needs and demands in the relationship and work towards building a better trusted environment for them.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Baby Pink

