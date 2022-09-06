Libra Daily Horoscope for September 6, 2022: Finance may bring you peace of mind

LIBRA(Sep 24-Oct 23) Libra, you may have good stocks and you may happily enjoy their margins. Your stability in finance may bring you peace of mind, relaxation and fulfillment. Your family may feel irritated because of your tight schedule at work. Your younger son/daughter may demand time. You may feel screwed between the elders and youngsters at home. You may do excellent work at office. Your senior management may reward with a better position. You may also get monetary benefit at office. You may stay away from all diseases and may enjoy good health. Your love for gym may keep you fit and healthy. You may go for regular work out. Your immunity may improve with good diet. You may get to spend time with your beloved.

Libra Finance Today Your present monetary situation may keep you in an upbeat mood. You may invest your savings in an insurance policy. You may have enough money inflow to enjoy the day comfortably. You may not do much to make new investments.

Libra Family Today Libra, you may remain busy organizing something on the family front. However, things may not be satisfactory. You may have to make an effort to keep negativity out of your home. You may plan an outing together but things may not conclude. You may have to devote extra time and energy to normalize your relationship at home.

Libra Career Today Your professional knowledge and business insight may be much in demand at work. You may be given exceptional importance because of your skill set. You may set to grow professionally and attract new clientele.

Libra Health Today Your health may remain trouble-free as you may turn fitness conscious. You may make workouts a part of your routine. Any ailment may get cured as there may be positive signs of recovery.

Libra Love Life Today Libra, the day may be good on the romantic front as someone you had a crush on may give positive indications. You may get a chance to spend time with your beloved in a party or a shopping mall. You may utilize this time to its best.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Saffron

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

