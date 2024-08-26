Libra Daily Horoscope Today, August 26, 2024 predicts surprises in the love life

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Understand people to make decisions Libra Daily Horoscope Today, August 26, 2024. Overcome the romance-related issues in life and spend more time with the lover.

Be ready to embrace surprises in the love life. Ensure you take up new tasks that also demand commitment and sincerity. Handle your wealth smartly today.

Overcome the romance-related issues in life and spend more time with the lover. Be careful to take up new responsibilities with diligence. Consider spending money carefully. Health also requires special attention.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

You may find minor hardships in the love affair. This will be mostly due to egos and ensure you settle these issues before things go out of hand. Be sensitive towards the demands of your partner and avoid arguments even while having disagreements. Some lovers will prefer a romantic evening drive to open up. You will meet up with someone exciting today. There will be a sense of belongingness which will transfer into a complete love affair.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

The productivity may not be as good as expected. This can lead to discussions but things will improve as the day progresses. A coworker or a senior colleague will conspire against you which may hamper your reputation. However, you may overcome this issue through dedication and commitment. Lawyers, armed persons, healthcare professionals, and chefs need to be more vigilant. Some copywriters would relocate and IT professionals may quit the job.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

Avoid big purchases today, especially a property or a vehicle. You should also stay away from speculative business as well as gambling for good. While it is crucial to save for tomorrow, you should also be ready to help a needy friend or sibling today. Some Libras will have property-related issues within the family and this needs amiable settlement. Today, you may renovate the house and may also buy electronic appliances. Businessmen should be careful while signing financial documents.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

Be careful when you develop chest pain or breathing issues. Do not hesitate to consult a doctor whenever necessary. Those who have diabetes or liver-related issues should be careful about their lifestyle. Avoid the stuff that can harm the body including tobacco and alcohol. Stick to a healthy diet and be careful while boarding a train.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)