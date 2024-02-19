 Libra Daily Horoscope Today, February 18, 2024 predicts fiscal changes | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, February 18, 2024 predicts fiscal changes

ByDr J.N Pandey
Feb 19, 2024 12:06 AM IST

Read Libra daily horoscope for February 18, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Financial troubles will come up today.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you love sailing in troubled sea

Have a great day in terms of both love and job. Keep the partner happy and you will also see productive time at the office. Financial troubles will come up today.

Libra Daily Horoscope Today, February 18, 2024: There is love in the air today.
Libra Daily Horoscope Today, February 18, 2024: There is love in the air today.

There is love in the air today. Accept it and return it as much as you can. Settle the professional challenges on a positive note. Financial issues may be there but health is good today.

Libra Love Horoscope Today

Your attitude is a major factor in determining your love life. Some Libras will have troubles as the partner may be dominating in nature. It is good to come out of a love affair that chokes you and instead feel the fresh air. You may meet up with an ex-lover who will bring back fun and color to your life. The old love life will be rekindled but this can be a problem for married persons.

Libra Career Horoscope Today

The first half will not be productive and this may invite issues. However, you will regain the pace and the goals will be achieved. Some professionals will also face issues at team meetings. Be creative when you need to present ideas to clients. Some professionals will travel for job reasons while media persons, lawyers, and botanists will look for better career options. Today, you may also meet up with new people and high-level contact will be established. Entrepreneurs can confidently launch new ventures and the outcomes will be positive.

Libra Money Horoscope Today

No major investments are advised today. Your monetary status will undergo minor changes. You may need to spend on an emergency within the family. There can be property-related disputes today and it is vital to not lose the temper. Businessmen would get additional loans and would also receive financial assistance from the spouse’s family. Do not spend huge amounts on luxury but investing in gold is a safe option.

Libra Health Horoscope Today

You will be good in terms of health. However, some females may develop migraine on menstrual complaints that may impact their routine life. Coughing, sneezing, viral fever, and sore throat are common among Libras today. If you are pregnant, you should be careful when you are going outside.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

