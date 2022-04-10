Libra Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 10

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Today, you may be able to achieve success but with some struggle and hard work. You will also need to keep your anger in check else you will lose focus. Not only will it impact your health, but it may also create an unpleasant environment in your professional and personal life. Even though the day may not bring immediate excellent results, you have to be patient with your preparation. If you become patient, things might change for you very soon. Use your tact to solve problems. You are advised to be conscious about your words and tone this today, else you will end up making a lot of opponents. It is advisable to consult your mentor in case of a dilemma relating to any aspect of life. Students are advised not to be careless about their health. Along with this, they will need to improve their daily routine.

Libra Finance Today

Those in business or a job can expect monetary gains and can gain wealth from several sources. Hence, you could consider making some new investments to safeguard your long-term goals. Loan application too may get the green signal

Libra Family Today

The day may bring loads of happiness on the domestic front. You may also receive a lot of trust and affection from your loved ones. Let your family know how important they are to you and spend more time with them.

Libra Career Today

Unnecessary aggression at the workplace can rub people the wrong way which could work against you. At the workplace, you are likely to be recognized for your efforts. However, you may get overstressed and have disturbed sleep.

Libra Health Today

Learn to manage your stress well to enhance your mental and spiritual strength. In case you feel stressed, listen to music. Including superfoods in your diet may help you achieve your dream physique faster.

Libra Love Life Today

Love birds can look to move to the next level as they rediscover their romantic spark after a brief period of separation or tension. Go ahead and enjoy the attention and gifts showered by your romantic partner.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026