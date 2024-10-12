October 14-20, 2024: 5 Chinese zodiac signs likely to have good luck

Rabbit (1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023) This week, your good fortune is all about embracing the metaphor of the “rising dragon,” symbolizing your ascent to a whole new level. Are you ready for this new adventure? You'll need to be confident because everything is about to get bigger, better, bolder, and more intense! Read your weekly Chinese horoscope based on your Chinese zodiac sign.(Pexels)

Consider creating a scrapbook journal to use as a vision board for your life. As you fill its pages, you'll find your luck starting to unfold. The colors red, blue, and green will bring you luck this week, but only if you associate positive feelings with them. If you have any negative memories tied to those colours, it’s best to steer clear and trust your instincts.

This week, your luck is incredibly strong, so anything you focus on can be yours if you take proactive steps. Make a list of your true priorities and commit to them; your luck will help you channel energy into those areas.

Keep in mind that while this luck can open doors, the results will take time to unfold, so patience is key. The colors blue, green, and violet will bring you extra luck this week, so embrace them!

If you focus on positive thoughts, your good fortune will flow freely. However, if you let anxiety and negativity take over, it can block your luck.

Listening to naysayers can hinder you, so trust your instincts and abilities instead. This type of luck is powerful; it can help you overcome significant challenges. Treat it with respect, and you'll gain wisdom along the way. The colors red, blue, and purple will bring you extra luck this week!

This week is shaping up to be very lucky for your career! If you have any interviews lined up, expect a much better outcome than you anticipated. For some, you might stumble upon an opportunity you’ve been seeking without even realizing it. The cosmic forces are on your side!

For others, this wave of luck will boost your business, and any teams you're part of will shine brightly as well! The colours red, gold, and violet will bring you good fortune this week, with violet being especially lucky when you wear it.

This week, your lucky horoscope isn't just about love—it's about embracing the classical idea of being “romantic.” It’s all about expressing yourself freely, living with genuine emotions and dreams, and uplifting communities through art, music, and culture that celebrate the human spirit.

Your luck will support you in living authentically. Whenever you choose confidence and authenticity, your fortune will flow. The colours red and green will enhance your luck this week, so keep them close!