October 21-27, 2024: 5 Chinese zodiac signs likely to have good luck

Ox (1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021) This week, your family and siblings are set to bring you luck, even if they aren't fully aware of it. This includes cousins and any extended family you consider close. Some of them might share a piece of wisdom that you need to hear, while for others, their successes could lead to positive outcomes for you as well. Read your lucky Chinese horoscope based on your Chinese zodiac sign for this week.(Pexels)

Make sure to spend quality time with your siblings this week to strengthen your bonds. You'll also enhance your luck by working with sunflowers, and the colour yellow will be particularly lucky for you!

This week, collaborating with others will bring you good luck, allowing your creativity to flourish with new ideas and perspectives. You might be surprised by the extraordinary and fascinating results that come from this mix!

Take the time to be a better listener; doing so will open doors to opportunities you might have otherwise overlooked. This includes paying attention to news programs and radio shows—even when you're just in a cab and the radio is playing in the background. Additionally, the color red will be lucky for you!

This week, your luck is uniquely tied to your hair and how you care for it. If you have long hair, you'll experience this luck even more. However, if you’re bald, focusing on your physical health will be your key to secondary luck.

It's important to note that this week isn't ideal for getting a haircut. If your culture places significance on natural hair, consider discussing this with your elders or researching it online. Additionally, the colours gold and silver, as well as hair combs or accessories in those shades, will bring you good fortune!

This week, luck won't come easily; it will challenge you first. However, if you prove your worth, you'll be rewarded with gold beyond your dreams. So, take a leap of faith and don’t hold back!

This is particularly relevant for those considering further studies or entering a contest but feeling nervous or hesitant. Embrace your courage and boldness—luck will favour those who are willing to grow.

The colours blue and purple will bring you luck, and for some of you who are excited about the new year, poinsettias will also be a lucky choice!

This week, your luck hinges on stepping out of your comfort zone and making the most of every moment. When you do, luck will ease your path, and you might even encounter mentor figures along the way, though they may only be present for a brief time.

This is an encouraging sign for those planning an adventure or backpacking trip—luck is on your side! Those who travel frequently for work will also feel this positive energy strongly. The colour green will bring you luck.