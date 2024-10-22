Weekly Chinese Horoscope from October 21-27, 2024

Rat (1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020) This week has a spiritual focus for you. If you feel drawn to do a ritual, light incense, or clean up your living space, go ahead and do it. Read your weekly Chinese horoscope based on your zodiac sign.(Freepik)

Lucky Day in Love: October 23

In love, it's important to stay true to yourself. Don’t compromise on things that are deeply important to you. It's fine to give in on small things, like which brand of peanut butter to buy, but don’t settle for something that makes you unhappy. Trust your instincts and feelings.

Lucky Day in Friendship: October 27

Your social life will shine this week, especially if you’re going to Halloween parties! Let your creativity flow, and have fun. You’ll surprise yourself and others in a great way.

Lucky Day for Career: October 23

Work will be steady this week, though not as busy as earlier in the month. As long as you stay on top of your tasks, everything will go smoothly.

The energy this week for you is all about being the center of attention wherever you go. So, turn on your extroverted side and enjoy the opportunities around you!

Lucky Day in Love: October 22

In love, anything you want can come true. Be very clear about what you say and how you communicate with your partner or dates. You might set off a chain of events, even if you don’t mean to.

Lucky Day in Friendship: October 24

Your social life will be amazing this week. New friendships, fun opportunities, and exciting experiences are waiting for you. The only limit is how far you're willing to go outside your comfort zone.

Lucky Day for Career: October 25

At work, things are going well, and you’re about to strike gold soon. Stay focused, and when the right moment comes, you’ll hit your target perfectly!

This week's energy is all about love, romance, and the arts. Dive into this magical world, and you'll witness something special unfold.

Lucky Day in Love: October 27

Your love life will thrive when you take the lead in doing something cultural or artistic with your partner or date. If you've been thinking of attending a painting class together or visiting the aquarium to admire marine life, this is your sign to go for it! Who knows, you might even spot a mermaid!

Lucky Day in Friendship: October 27

Your social life could get in the way of spending meaningful time with your partner or loved ones. Be mindful of who you let into your circle and share your time with—it’s valuable!

Lucky Day for Career: October 23

Your career is flowing smoothly right now. Just let things progress naturally, and soon you'll reach your goals at the perfect pace.

This week's energy is playful and a bit quirky for you. Think of the Mad Hatter from Alice in Wonderland—that’s the kind of fun you can expect!

Lucky Day in Love: October 24

In love, embrace your whimsical side. Don’t worry about rejection; the right person will enjoy the fun, while the wrong person won’t fit the vibe. It's all about perspective in love!

Lucky Day in Friendship: October 22

Your social life will be great, especially if you have costume parties or cosplay events coming up. Let your eccentric side shine!

Lucky Day for Career: October 21

Your career isn’t the main focus this week. Just keep the pace steady, and things will turn out well.

The time has come for you to rise and grab hold of the Sun! Nothing less than extraordinary is meant for you. If the past weeks were threads, the full picture is finally starting to emerge. Things will become stronger and more meaningful from now on.

Lucky Day in Love: October 21

In love, stay true to yourself, but don't feel pressured to open up fully if you’re feeling anxious or unsure. It's okay to take things slow and set your own pace.

Lucky Day in Friendship: October 22 & 23

Your social life will be whatever you want it to be. It all depends on your mood and what you decide to plan, so pick your adventure!

Lucky Day for Career: October 27

Something significant is developing in your career. Pay close attention and bring your energy.

This week is all about love and friendships, especially if you're attending a Taylor Swift event or are embracing positive vibes. Let this energy bring out your best self!

Lucky Day in Love: October 27

Your love life is set to thrive. Some of you might unexpectedly meet your soulmate, while others in relationships will discover how creativity and positive energy can enhance intimacy. Each of you will have a unique experience.

Lucky Day in Friendship: October 25

Your social life will shine, especially if you have parties or work in the entertainment industry, like a DJ or event organizer.

Lucky Day for Career: October 24

Career-wise, if the energy around love and friendships aligns with your work, great! If not, focus on being steady and prioritize other areas of life for now.

This week’s energy focuses on family and strong friendships. Embrace this connection, and you’ll find your sense of peace.

Lucky Day in Love: October 23

In love, consider the bigger picture of your relationship and its future. It's important to be honest about your feelings, so don’t hold back due to fear of rejection.

Lucky Day in Friendship: October 22

Your social life is about to reach a turning point. For some, this will be linked to your work, especially if you’re collaborating on a fun project. Get ready for a surge of energy and enthusiasm!

Lucky Day for Career: October 26

For most, work brings joy, but if you're in a toxic environment, it’s time to seek a more positive space where you can grow and thrive. Trust the process!

This week is all about play and having as much fun as possible, so choosing the right company is crucial.

Lucky Day in Love: October 25

In love, focus on being the giver this week, whether it’s something material or emotional. This act will help you unlock a new period of growth and personal transformation.

Lucky Day in Friendship: October 26

Your social life thrives when you surround yourself with people who uplift and support you. Make it a priority to create tight-knit connections this week.

Lucky Day for Career: October 27

When it comes to your career, it’s the perfect time to learn something new and expand your knowledge. You're ready for greater opportunities, so trust in yourself, and you’ll do great!

This week’s energy emphasizes that your heart needs to be in the right place for your dreams to come true. Don't forget about yourself while living for others. Strive for a balance, especially concerning your loved ones.

Lucky Day in Love: October 27

Your love life will be lovely this week, although it may feel a bit relaxed. If you’re planning a vacation with your partner, you’ve picked an excellent time for it (according to the stars). Enjoy each other's company and allow your spirits to rejuvenate together.

Lucky Day in Friendship: October 27

Your social life will also be enjoyable, especially if you step out of your comfort zone. You never know what exciting adventures await when you do!

Lucky Day for Career: October 24

In your career, now is the time to aim high and give it your all. Remember, every overnight success has a backstory of years of hard work. Keep laying the foundation, and success will come soon!

This week’s energy is all about food and fun! If you’ve planned a backyard party, you’ve picked the perfect time for it. Let your inner child come out and play!

Lucky Day in Love: October 23

You’re encouraged to be more observant and mindful in your love life. Some of you may have recently gone through a glow-up (or are currently experiencing one), which can attract energy vampires. By paying attention to red flags, you’ll always know who your soulmate is and who isn’t.

Lucky Day in Friendship: October 25

Your social life will be fantastic this week! Let the festive spirit of Halloween or any other cultural event take centre stage. Don’t hesitate to step out of your comfort zone!

Lucky Day for Career: October 26

Your career isn’t the main focus right now, as other areas are more prominent during this astrological time. Just let things unfold naturally, and you’ll be in a good place!

This week’s energy is beautiful for you, and so are the flowers! If you love bringing home flowers to decorate your space, go for it! This will create a channel for positivity to flow into your life.

Lucky Day in Love: October 26 & 27

In love, be cautious of people whose intentions don’t match yours. You might face issues like gaslighting and love bombing during this time. However, if you stay alert, you’ll know where to go and where to avoid.

Lucky Day in Friendship: October 27

Your social life is also a key area to watch. Be mindful of frenemies or toxic individuals trying to hold you back. You can use the positive energy of flowers to ward off negativity, but ultimately, it’s best to move toward calmer waters.

Lucky Day for Career: October 23

Your career is looking great right now! Expect a positive boost, especially in terms of money or new opportunities. Those running their own business will likely see a significant increase in earnings this week.

This week, your horoscope is so positive that you might feel overwhelmed! Trust your heart to guide you in choosing what to focus on first, especially if you have several important areas to consider.

Lucky Day in Love: October 23

In love, let food be your way to connect. They say the way to someone's heart is through their stomach, so get creative! Whether it’s a dinner date or a homemade lunch, even a sandwich made with love and a sprinkle of humor will make an impact!

Lucky Day in Friendship: October 25

Your social life is looking great this week! Go with the flow and embrace a "no stress" attitude in your friendships.

Lucky Day for Career: October 26 & 27

Your career energy is also very positive right now! Consider journaling your goals for the next three months, six months, one year, and three years. Even if you need to adjust them later, this practice can help you tap into your manifestation power!