Pisces Daily Horoscope for Sept 28: A productive day

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

This is likely to prove to be a productive day for you. Things will fall in the right place as you have anticipated. Starting from appreciation on professional front, cash flow or disputes in the family, everything will be up to the mark. Your sharp observation will help you stay ahead of others and come into prominence. You will finally be able to focus on difficult tasks with your unwavering focus and dedicatedly solve them to satisfaction of all. Your daily routine could be hectic, so try to take some time out to do other activities that make you feel comfortable. It is an opportune time to invest on farmland for good returns in the near future. Whether a quick weekend trip to a spa retreat or an extended stay at an exotic location, you need to prioritize relaxation.

Pisces Finance Today

Things won’t go wrong for you on the financial front, as your calculated risks pay off brilliantly today. Your previous earning and balanced expenditure would help in strengthening financial position.

Pisces Family Today

You can pass on your love and wisdom to the young ones in the family, who seem a bit confused and unsure about the future. The situations favor a matrimonial event within the family. The couples who are planning to have a child may have good news on this front.

Pisces Career Today

There is much that will keep you occupied at work and you may see a lot of backstage maneuvering to sideline you on the professional front. You may be compelled to accept a situation and you will not be able to do much about it.

Pisces Health Today

Basic exercise will not only help you feel more relaxed and stress-free, but also cut all the excess fat and tone up your body. Practicing meditation and yoga daily with make you mentally tough and resilient.

Pisces Love Life Today

Those in committed relationships are likely to maintain harmony in their relationship. Today, you will spend the best time of your life with your spouse. You can expect to build a stronger long-term relationship with earnest conversations.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Lemon

