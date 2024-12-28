Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, December 28, 2024 predicts good career options knocks you

ByDr J.N Pandey
Dec 28, 2024 04:11 AM IST

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, December 28, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Keep a watch on your health.

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Multiple opportunities wait for you

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, December 28, 2024: inancially you are prosperous today.
Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, December 28, 2024: inancially you are prosperous today.

Stick to principles at the office and ensure you keep the lover happy in the relationship. Financially you are prosperous today. Keep a watch on your health.

Be careful to not annoy the lover today. At the office, utilize the opportunities for growth in your career. Go for big wealth investments today. However, your health may not be perfect.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

Do not let love affairs go by ego-related issues. You must spare time for the lover. The second part of the day is good a take on marriage. You should also provide space to the partner and not impose your ideas which may hamper the relationship. Some love affairs will require more communication and this is vital in long-distance affairs. Single male natives would be happy to fall in love today. Meet someone special while traveling or at an official event. You may also propose to get a positive response.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

Your approach is crucial today as some profiles will have a minor ruckus. Be careful about office politics which may also hamper your reputation at the workplace. A freelancing opportunity can be a good option to display your talent and when such an option knocks you. Some tasks will require you to visit the client’s office. Some students will clear the interview for their first job. There can be minor productivity issues but your professional life will be good.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

Prosperity will come today but your expenditure will also be higher. Cut down the shopping for luxury items and instead care for more savings. Your plan to buy a home may not work out today. However, you will be good to settle all pending dues. Financial success will prompt you to make further investments. You may consider stock, trade, and speculative business as safe options.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

Always be cautious about even minor ailments and consult a doctor whenever necessary. Those who have a history of cardiac issues will develop complications. Seniors with breathing issues must avoid dusty areas. You should also start the day with light exercise or jogging at the nearby park for an hour. Do not bring the office stress to home. Spend more time with people with a positive attitude.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On