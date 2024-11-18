Menu Explore
Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, Nov 18, 2024 predicts new opportunities

ByDr J.N Pandey
Nov 18, 2024 04:11 AM IST

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, November 18, 2024 to know your astrological predictions.

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Do not let risks pressure you

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, Nov 18, 2024.
Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, Nov 18, 2024. No major financial issues will be there but handle wealth carefully.

The love affair will be cordial and sensitive today. There will be professional success and this will bring in wealth. No major health issue will trouble you.

A robust love relationship is the highlight of the day. Consider new tasks that will test your professional mettle. No major financial issues will be there but handle wealth carefully. Your health is also good today.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

Be expressive in the love affair. Your partner prefers your sparing time and sitting together. The chances of you going back to an old relationship as you meet up with the ex-flame are also higher today. Your love relationship will also be supported by the parents today. Today is auspicious to decide the marriage and you can consult the parents for the same. Those who are single may fall in love today but wait for a day or two to propose.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

Be diligent at work as some troubles may come up as the day progresses. You need to be careful to not get into controversies. You will see new opportunities today and some Pisces natives will also have job calls from abroad. Those who are into hospitality, healthcare, and IT will have a tough schedule. Traders need to settle tax-related issues immediately. Students should focus on their studies to clear the examination today.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

As wealth comes in, you may buy a vehicle in the second part of the day while a few persons will also continue with the home renovation activities. Some females will pick the day to give a treat to friends at the workplace or classroom. You may also need to spend today on a celebration or event within the family. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds and you may also repay a bank loan.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

Keep a watch on your health. You may have pain in joints or back and must consult a doctor. Minor infections including viral fever or throat pain will stop you from attending school or office. Ensure you avoid junk food today and instead go for a healthy menu rich in proteins and vitamins. Spend more time at home and this will help you control your professional stress.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

