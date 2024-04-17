 Ram Navami 2024 Predictions: These zodiacs are likely have an auspicious day | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Apr 17, 2024
Ram Navami 2024 Predictions: These zodiacs are likely have an auspicious day

BySoumi Pyne
Apr 17, 2024 07:28 AM IST

Ram Navami, which falls on April 17, 2024, marks the birth of Lord Rama, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

Ram Navami, which falls on April 17, 2024, marks the birth of Lord Rama, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. It's celebrated with great enthusiasm across India, especially in Ayodhya. This year, the festival coincides with a rare astrological event, similar to the one during Lord Rama's birth in Treta Yuga. On this day, the Moon will be in the Karsh zodiac sign, and the Sun will be in its exalted sign, Aries, in the tenth house. This alignment and the formation of Gajakesari Yoga signifies special blessings for people of certain zodiac signs. As per astrological predictions, there are three zodiac signs that are expected to have a fortunate time.

Ram Navami 2024 predictions.(Pixabay)
Ram Navami 2024 predictions.(Pixabay)

Aries

During this Ram Navami, individuals born under the Aries zodiac sign will receive special blessings from Lord Ram. Jupiter, the Devguru, is positioned in Aries alongside the Sun, bringing forth auspicious outcomes. You can anticipate receiving positive news and may be entrusted with significant responsibilities in the workplace. Higher authorities will greatly appreciate your hard work, potentially leading to career advancements. Those employed can expect favourable outcomes and may be assigned important tasks that contribute to their future success. Additionally, individuals engaged in business ventures may experience profitable returns, leading to financial stability and relief from previous challenges.

Libra

Ram Navami brings abundant auspiciousness for individuals belonging to the Libra zodiac sign. You'll enjoy various material comforts and may see success in long-term plans. Pending tasks will swiftly be accomplished, paving the way for progress. Dreams of acquiring property may manifest into reality during this time, contributing to an enhancement in your financial situation. Additionally, there are indications of profitable outcomes in business endeavours, further solidifying your financial position.

Pisces

During Ram Navami, individuals belonging to the Pisces zodiac sign will receive special blessings from Lord Ram. Success will grace every aspect of your endeavours, bringing immense joy to your mind. Long-standing issues will finally find resolution, leading to a sense of relief. Financially, you'll witness improvements, with employed individuals encountering promising opportunities for new jobs and enhanced financial stability. Luck will shine favourably upon you during this period.

 

 

 

 

 

