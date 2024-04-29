Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, April 29, 2024 predicts financial stability

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You never compromise on integrity Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, April 29, 2024. Be careful about your health while financially you’ll be successful.

Be ready to keep the love life intact. Professional life is a mixed bag. Financial wellness will be there. You should also keep a watch on your health today.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Keep ego out of the love life. You both should spend more time together. Have a productive working day. Be careful about your health while financially you’ll be successful.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Be diplomatic while handling love-related issues and ensure you do not lose your temper during discussions. Your love life may see minor twists today. Some long-distance love affairs may have troubles, mostly due to a lack of communication. You need to take the initiative to overcome this crisis. Do not get into arguments over flimsy matters today. An old love affair will be back in life but this can create trouble in married lives.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Your professional life is productive but you should stay away from office politics. A co-worker may accuse you of unethical practices that may impact morale. However, you need to overcome this issue with your performance. Those who have just joined an organization should be highly expressive to create an impact among their superiors. Trades dealing with electronics, textiles, transport, hospitality, and interior design will see good returns. If you are in the creative field, you may face criticism.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

The first part of the day may not be good in terms of wealth. However, things will improve as the day progresses. You may find trouble raising funds in business in the first part of the day. Avoid large-scale financial transactions today. Those who are traveling should also be careful while making online payments. Before you invest in a speculative business, study the market as you don’t need to blindly invest and lose money.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Some seniors may have pain in their joints and will require medical attention. Hypertension and blood pressure-related issues will be common among Sagittarius natives today. While you need to maintain a positive attitude in life, you must also stay away from alcohol and tobacco. Doing yoga and some light exercises in the morning would be very beneficial.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)