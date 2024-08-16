Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, August 16, 2024 predicts marriage is on the cards

Sagittarius – 22nd November to 21st December Daily Horoscope Prediction says, No storm can harm you today Devote more time to the relationship and there will be positive results. Be careful about responsibilities at work and your health will also be good today. Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, August 15, 2024. Your seniors will be supportive in handling crucial challenges.

Be sensible in the relationship and take up every responsibility to deliver better professional outputs. Handle wealth carefully today. Your health is also positive.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Your relationship will be mostly good but some female natives will be influenced by a third person which will impact on the love affair. A night drive is a romantic way to end the day. Your parents may support the romance and marriage may also be on the cards. Some females will walk out toxic relationships and this will make them happier. Those who had a breakup in a recent time will again meet up with a new enchanting person.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Consider proving your mettle at work as the day is ideal for it. Your seniors will be supportive in handling crucial challenges. Be ready with suggestions at team meetings and present your ideas without apprehensions. If you are in the creative industry, ensure innovative concepts are brought in. Some entrepreneurs may consider new ventures today but analyze every possibility before you launch it. Businessmen will take the trade to new territories and funds will come in through new partnerships. Students can also be confident about their prospects for higher studies.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in and you may confidently consider donating to charity. This is a good time to invest in the stock market or mutual funds. However, you need to be highly cautious while lending a big amount as you may face challenges in getting it back. Some females will buy property while those who are into business will succeed in raising funds through promoters.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Minor medical issues including viral fever or throat infection may trouble you but mostly, your health will be good. You may face BP or hypertension-related issues and the best way to avoid it is to have proper control over the mind through yoga. Those who visit a gym must be careful while doing heavy exercise.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

