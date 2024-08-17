Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, August 17, 2024 predicts a vacation

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Settle the issues with a positive note Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, August 17, 2024. You will be free from ailments today.

Have a positive attitude towards life. Be romantic and this will help you overcome relationship issues. Consider challenges at work to grow in your career.

There is love in the air today. Feel it to make the day enticing. Keep your issues under wraps and spend time with your lover. You will be free from ailments today. Professionally, opportunities will knock on your door today. No major financial issues will also trouble you.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Minor relationship-related issues will pop up today and it is crucial you address them with care. Have mutual respect in the love affair and settle all past disagreements with care. You may introduce the lover to your parents. The second part of the day is good to plan a vacation this weekend. Single natives will fall in love and can propose to get a positive response. Be open in communication and this will help you overcome all issues.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Be careful while making statements at team meetings. Your words and actions may disturb a senior and avoid this to stay in the good book of the management. Reply to the critics with your performance. Some professionals will have a tight schedule and will also require working additional hours. Corporate employees will be under heat for stern actions taken the previous day but do not give up your morals for petty gains. Job seekers will have good news by noon. Some entrepreneurs will resolve long-pending problems related to funds.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in but saving money should be your priority. Despite good returns from stock and speculative business, you need to have control over expenditure. The second half of the day is auspicious to purchase gold or jewelry. Online lottery will also bring in good money today. Some students would need to pay fees for education.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Handle the health issues with care. Minor pain in joints will be there while seniors will also complain about sleep-related issues. Some females will develop gynecological issues while children may have viral fever, sore throat, or oral health issues today. Those who complain about breathing issues must visit a doctor.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)