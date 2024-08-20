 Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, August 20, 2024 predicts new tasks | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Aug 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, August 20, 2024 predicts new tasks

ByDr J.N Pandey
Aug 20, 2024 12:08 AM IST

Read Sagittarius daily horoscope for Aug 20, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Be cordial in the team and show the willingness to take up new tasks.

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Don’t let troubles invade your confidence

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, August 20, 2024. Handle every trouble in the relationship with a mature attitude to make the day vibrant.
Be calm even in tense times and this will help you settle the love-related disputes. Your professional life will be packed. Financial prosperity exists.

Handle every trouble in the relationship with a mature attitude to make the day vibrant. Your discipline at work will win accolades and new tasks will also keep you engaged today. Financially you’ll be good. Even your health would be normal today.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Be romantic and do not hesitate to propose to your crush as the stars of romance are stronger today. Those who are in a relationship and are keen to tie knots can consider today to take the final call with the consent of elders. Avoid disputes of all sorts today and also plan a romantic outside dinner or a vacation that will further augment your relationship. Single natives will also find a new person entering their lives today.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Be cordial in the team and show the willingness to take up new tasks. Always be ready with the task before the deadline. Managers and team leaders can confidently make bold decisions that will find positive results. Stay away from workplace politics and do not be prey to gossip. These can adversely impact the performance. There can also be success in the job hunt today. Students looking for admission into foreign universities will receive positive news today.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Wealth is positive today and you may also consider making crucial monetary decisions. Take the guidance of experts in financial investments. Some Sagittarius natives will settle money-related disputes with friends or family members. This is also a good time to repay all loans and close the financial liabilities. Businessmen will be successful in raising funds for trade expansions to new areas.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

No major medical issues will be there but some natives may have chest-related issues. Do not skip medicines and those who are traveling need to be careful at evening hours. Some minor cuts and bruises will be common among children who may also develop viral fever today. Avoid alcohol and tobacco and drink plenty of water. Today is also good to start attending a gym. Maintain a balanced office and personal life to keep the stress out.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
  • Symbol: Archer
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Thighs & Liver
  • Sign Ruler: Jupiter
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Light Blue
  • Lucky Number: 6
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Tuesday, August 20, 2024
