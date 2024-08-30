Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, August 30, 2024 predicts minor health issues

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, do not give up on life Resolve the troubles in the love affair. Consider new tasks that will pave for career growth. Handle financial tasks responsibly. Health issues may happen. Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, August 30, 2024: Resolve the troubles in the love affair.

Fortunately, the love affair is intact. Keep the lover in good spirits. Handle wealth smartly while your health will have complications. You also will get opportunities to prove your professional potential.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Minor disagreements will be there. However, you will settle them without much fuss. Today is also good to plan a romantic vacation or weekend to make the bonding stronger. Some lovers will plan a romantic dinner where the final call on marriage will be made. You may also be lucky to resolve the issues with the ex-lover and may get back into the old relationship. However, married natives need to stay out of it to save the marriage.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Reach the office to take up tasks with tight deadlines. You may get opportunities to display your skill to think out of the box. Bring out innovative ideas. If you are keen to switch the job, update the profile on job portals and wait for calls. IT, healthcare, hospitality, architecture, and animation professionals will move abroad for job reasons. A coworker will attempt to provoke you at a meeting but do not lose the temper which can lead to chaos and impact your profile.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Money may come in and it is crucial you handle them smartly. You may renovate the house, and buy electronic devices and jewelry as well. You may spend on a vacation abroad with family. Consider settling all pending due. Those who are into trading will see good returns. Businessmen should be careful about new partnerships when it comes to finance.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Minor health issues will be there. Seniors will complain about vision and hearing-related issues. Children will develop skin allergies. Those who have heart-related issues will develop complications and will also require medical attention today. You may also develop kidney-related disorders. Staying in the company of people with a positive attitude will help you overcome laziness. Give up junk food and aerated drinks that do more harm to the body.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)