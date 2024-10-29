Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, October 29, 2024 predicts a surprise gift

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Gentleness is your trademark Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, October 29, 2024. Give a surprise gift today and plan a romantic dinner where you can discuss the plan.

Resolve the love issues and spend more time with your partner. Your commitment will help you meet the expectations in your career. Health & wealth are also good.

Make your relationship one of the best by sharing every emotion. Be cool even at challenging times at the office. Handle wealth smartly and be healthy today.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Shower affection in the relationship but ensure no third person dictates things. Your lover may be influenced by a friend or relative today and this can lead to tremors. Give a surprise gift today and plan a romantic dinner where you can discuss the plan. Today is good to take a call on the relationship. Female natives may get pregnant today and those who are not married need to remember this while spending time with their lover.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Be careful at the workplace about office politics. You should come up with innovative concepts at team meetings and clients may accept them. This will also help you augment your profile. If you are keen to quit the job, update the profile on a job portal and new calls will come before the day ends. Some healthcare and IT professionals aspiring to move abroad will find new opportunities. Those who have applied to a foreign university will have a positive response. Businessmen should also avoid arguments or fights with legal authorities today.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Minor financial issues exist and this may impact the routine life. Some previous investments may not bring in expected results while you may sell or buy a property. There can also be issues related to poverty that require immediate settlement. A financial expert can guide you through the day and this makes it easy to invest in safe options. You should also restrict unwanted spending in business.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

No major health issue will trouble you. However, do not stop medications, and ensure you consult a doctor whenever necessary. Do not break the traffic rules while driving as minor accidents may be there. Reduce the intake of fat and replace it with proteins and vitamins. Stay away from oily and greasy stuff and make exercise a part of the routine.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

