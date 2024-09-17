Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, September 17, 2024 predicts romantic love life

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Look for opportunities around Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, Sept 17, 2024. Do not be a possessive person in the relationship.

Take the love life to the next level with a positive note. Your commitment at work will prove successful in meeting the expectations. Financially you are good.

Today, you need to make an effort to resolve the crisis in the love affair to keep the partner happy. Consider taking up new responsibilities at work to prove your professional mettle. Both wealth and health are positive.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

You may expect minor disagreements with the lover. Do not be a possessive person in the relationship. Instead be an accommodating one and your partner will like freedom, space, and personal liberty. Married Sagittarius natives should not get entangled in office romance as the spouse will find this out this evening. Be romantic and even plan a dinner tonight. You can also spend the weekend at a hill station. Married females may conceive today.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Some additional tasks will come as the day progresses. Always show the willingness to take up new jobs as this will reflect on your commitment. Shun office politics and pay more attention to the jobs assigned. Avoid being a victim of office politics and maintain a good rapport with the management. Your negotiation skills in work while handling marketing or sales profiles. Some entrepreneurs will be lucky to reap good profits today while discussing new ventures with partners.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Minor monetary issues will be there in the first part of the day. However, wealth will come in as the day progresses. You may inherit a part of the ancestral property in the second part of the day. You may renovate the home or invest in real estate. This is also a good time to repay all loans and close the financial liabilities. Senior male natives may divide the property among the children. A legal issue will also be resolved today, giving you financial relief.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Carry a positive attitude and stay in the company of people with positive energy. This can keep you calm and composed. Those who are diabetic need to be more vigilant. Seniors may have breathing problems as well as pain in joints. You may also start hitting a gym today for a better fitness schedule.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)