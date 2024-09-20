Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, September 19, 2024 predicts accolades at work

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you are genuine in nature Keep issues out of the love life and stay happy. Update the technical skills and meet the expectations at work. Both health and wealth will be positive today. Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, September 20, 2024: No major financial issues will exist and your health is also in good shape.

Express love without inhibitions. Your commitment at work will help you grow in your career. No major financial issues will exist and your health is also in good shape.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

You may also feel affection and care in the relationship. However, ensure your existing disputes with the partner are resolved today. Rekindle the old love which may bring in the past happiness. Spend more time with the lover and discuss the future plans. Though some misunderstandings may occur in some married relationships, your parents can help resolve the problem. Married male natives should not get entangled in office romance which may hurt the family life today.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Businessmen will find new opportunities today to augment their business. Those who are into the trade of electronics, home appliances, textiles, and automobiles should be careful about their expenditure. Students looking for admission to foreign universities will also get good news today. Some tasks will need you to spend time at the client’s office and you will also receive accolades from the client for outstanding performance. Those who plan to move abroad will also have good news waiting. Students considering foreign studies will have good news waiting.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

You will be fortunate in terms of finance today. Prosperity will come from different sources and you will be happy to meet your needs. You may buy or sell a property. Consider investments in stocks, trade, and speculative business which will give good returns in the future. Some traders will have minor issues related to income.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Maintain a balanced office and personal life. Do not take office tasks home and spend time with the family. While traveling, ensure you have a medical kit ready in the bag. Your menu must be a good combo of proteins, vitamins, and carbohydrates. Children may develop oral health issues while seniors may complain about pain at joints.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)