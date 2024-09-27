Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, September 27, 2024 predicts a new venture

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Walk toward success Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, September 27, 2024. Spend more time together as your partner prefers that.

Settle the relationship issues through open communication. Keep office politics in the back seat today & strive towards professional goals. Health is a concern.

Be optimistic in your love life and keep your partner in a happy mood. Your commitment to the work will reflect in the outcome. Handle wealth smartly while health can give you minor troubles today.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Be sensitive to the feelings of your lover. Spend more time together as your partner prefers that. Some love affairs may not work out. Lack of communication can play spoilsport in long-distance relationships. Females may invite proposals today while some married male natives will see ruckus in the marital life. The second part of the day is good to go for a weekend vacation. Pregnant Sagittarius natives should take extra precautions especially while traveling long distances.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Despite your efforts, professional life may not give the expected outcome and this may lead to despair. Some tasks require extra attention and the office will trust your potential. A foreign client would mail appreciating your potential and this would add value to the profile and would work in your favor while promotion discussions would come up. Businessmen will be cool as good income will hit the door. Some traders will be successful in handling authorities.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

No major monetary issue will be there. However, you should be careful while dealing with strangers on financial matters. As some of the previous investments will bring in good returns, you will be in a condition to handle the financial woes. Do not spend money on luxury as you may need it in the coming days. You may also require spending for health reasons. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds through promoters and will also clear all pending dues.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Minor health issues will be there and it is good to keep a close watch on your physical condition. Sleep-related issues may be there and you must take steps to resolve this crisis. Those who have pain in their joints should not miss medication. Females having migraine and gynecological issues may miss the routine life.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)