Scorpio Daily Horoscope for March 3: You'll witness few changes in life

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You have been a confident soul when it comes to making decisions. You must act calmly as you might witness sudden changes in your personal and professional life. Don’t be worried and insecure as things will be all in your favour. Your mesmerising personality will help you in all crises and you will emerge a winner like always. You have always believed in forgiving and forgetting to move ahead with peace. Your positive attitude and courage will change your life. You are advised to avoid the blame game as it will further complicate things. You are courageous enough to admit your mistakes. You can plan a foreign trip with your family. The trip will give you a much-needed break from your busy life. Venturing into a property dealing with family members can be profitable provided you do it after consulting an expert.

Scorpio Finance Today

To make a big mark on your project, you must consider the suggestions of your subordinates. You must take your team in confidence while making any changes in your plans. Try to be a leader and not a boss to win hearts

Scorpio Family Today

You need to take extra care of an elderly person in your family. To avoid any controversies in the family, you must avoid any confrontations with siblings and parents. Stay calm to settle matters amicably.

Scorpio Career Today

The planets are in your favour and you will be rewarded for your exceptional performance lately. Shopkeepers are likely to get be benefited from a short business tour abroad. Don’t hesitate and execute all your pre-conceived plans.

Scorpio Health Today



You have always been a fitness freak and you must continue with your routine and a well-balanced diet. People with joint pain are advised to avoid rigorous cardio exercises.

Scorpio Love Life Today

You will see your love life blooming like never before. For those who are single, cupid will soon strike you and things will be all in your favour. Don’t get impulsive, stay calm and act accordingly.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

