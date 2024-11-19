Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, Nov 19, 2024 predicts new experiences

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are a person of principles Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, Nov 19, 2024. Do not let challenges impact your professional performance today.

Share happy moments with your lover and ensure you both look towards a pleasant future. Utilize the official opportunities to prove your mettle at the job.

Overcome the challenges in the love affair and devote more time to love. Do not let challenges impact your professional performance today. Both health and wealth will be at your side.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

There can be issues that may disrupt the natural flow of love. Handle every love-related issue with a mature attitude. Some relationships demand open communication where you both share more time together. A previous love affair may come back to you but keep a distance from the ex-lover as this may seriously impact your married life. Some friendships will also turn into romantic affairs today. Some marriages may face challenges and may also collapse.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Try to spend more time in the office as this would enhance your experience. Bankers, lawyers, IT and healthcare professionals will see a tough day while hospitality and mechanical professionals will get a raise. You may be a victim of office politics and this may down your morale. However, you need to overcome this crisis with commitment and dedication. Those who are into business will need to pay more attention to the financial part. Businessmen may face issues in the partnership.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Financial prosperity will be there as wealth will come in from different sources. All pending dues will be cleared today. Some Scorpios will resolve a monetary issue with a friend or relative. The second part of the day is good to buy a vehicle. You may also plan a vacation abroad with the family as your financial status permits that. You can also donate money to charity, especially in the first half of the day.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Those who have pain in their joints must take rest. Keep a distance from oily, greasy food as that can also lead to more obesity. Seniors should be careful while walking through slippery areas. You may face BP or hypertension-related issues and it is better to stay away from tensions and worries. You may also pick the second part of the day to quit both tobacco and alcohol.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)