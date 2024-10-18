Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, October 18, 2024 astro tips for business plans

Scorpio – (23rd October to 21st November) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are a born leader Scorpio Daily Horoscope Today, October 10, 2024. You need to sit and talk with the lover and this will also strengthen the bonding.

Let your sincerity talk in the love life. Take up new tasks at work and prove your caliber today. Minor monetary issues may exist & health demands special care.

Settle the disputes in the love affair to have a great day. Show diligence at the workplace. Minor financial issues exist and you need to control the expenditure. Health can also give you a bad day.

Scorpio Love Horoscope Today

Do not let any issue, be it small or big, grow. Instead troubleshoot it as early as you can. Your attitude is crucial in the love affair and stay away from arguments that can get complicated. Some female Scorpios will be lucky to resolve the issues with the ex-lover and may get back into the old relationship. However, married natives need to stay out of it to save the marriage. Single females can also expect a proposal while attending a function or while traveling today.

Scorpio Career Horoscope Today

Keep your professional life creative and exciting. Some tasks will need you to spend time at the client’s office and you will also receive accolades from the client for outstanding performance. Those who plan to move abroad will also have good news waiting. Some entrepreneurs will have financial issues, especially in receiving funds from abroad. Students will have good results and some may even qualify for the preliminary competitive examinations.

Scorpio Money Horoscope Today

Your financial status may not be as good as per the expectation. There can be challenges in returns from previous investments. You may also see a shortage of funds, especially from potential investors which may delay future business plans. Do not go or stock, trade, or speculative business today as they won't bring satisfying returns. Businessmen need to seriously think before making financial decisions as loss of money is the last thing you want. The guidance of a financial expert will work here.

Scorpio Health Horoscope Today

Chest-related issues or breathing difficulties will be common among Scorpios today. You should be careful to not take mental stress and maintain a balance between office and personal life. Reduce the sugar intake and keep junk food away from the menu. Make leafy vegetables a part of the diet. The second part of the day is also good for quitting both tobacco and alcohol.

Scorpio Sign Attributes

Strength Mystic, Practical, Intelligent, Independent, Dedicated, Charming, Sensible

Weakness: Suspicious, Complicated, Possessive, Arrogant, Extreme

Symbol: Scorpion

Element: Water

Body Part: Sexual Organs

Sign Ruler: Pluto, Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Purple, Black

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Stone: Red Coral

Scorpio Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)